Out Of Diapers For Baby? Indian Railways Responds Quickly To Passenger's Request Via RailMadad

Indian Railways has come a long way in the last few years, with nearly 100 per cent electrification of the broad gauge network and the launch of Vande Bharat trains across the country. While there is still room for improvement, Indian Railways is transforming when it comes to providing best-in-class service to passengers, as highlighted in a recent social media post. A father travelling with his six-month-old baby shared how Indian Railways saved the day when he ran out of diapers.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, the passenger named Debiprasad said he had run out of small-size diapers while travelling with the baby. Unsure what to do, he raised a complaint through RailMadad, the official grievance redressal and inquiry portal for Indian Railways.

"This is what transformation looks like. Ran out of small-size diapers for my 6-month-old baby. Raised a RailMadad complaint at 10:07 AM," the passenger wrote.

After the complaint, the father said he received a response from RailMadad and the Pantry Car manager regarding the diapers.

"You will be provided with baby diapers upon arrival at Gaya Junction. We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We are temporarily closing your complaint and are working on it offline. Voluntary assistance will be provided to you through the relevant mechanisms," read the closing remarks on the RailMadad app.

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The passenger stated that the diapers were handed to him at the next station and he paid for the service.

"Within 10 minutes, RailMadad and the Pantry Car Manager called. At the next stoppage, the diapers were arranged. From digital grievance redressal to faster, accountable passenger services, this is a very different railway experience," he said.

"I already had diapers with me, but they ran out unexpectedly during the journey. I raised a RailMadad complaint and paid for the diapers myself. I didn't ask for anything free or misuse any resource. I simply used a service when I genuinely needed help."