Formed 160 Million Years Ago, Which Is India's Oldest River?

The Ganga is one of India's best-known rivers, but geological estimates suggest that the Narmada is much older. Its origins date back around 160 million years to a time when the Himalayas had not yet formed in their present shape.

The Ganga's modern drainage system, by comparison, is estimated to be around 50 million years old. The difference lies in their geological histories. The Narmada flows through an ancient rift valley, while the Ganga's development is closely linked to the rise of the Himalayas.

This Is India's Ancient River From The Age Of Dinosaurs

Around 160 million years ago, India was part of Gondwana, a vast southern landmass. The continents were still taking shape, and the Himalayas had not yet formed in their present shape.

The Narmada Valley preserves evidence of this distant past, including sediments deposited when seawater entered parts of the Indian peninsula.

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The River That Predates The Himalayas

Photo: Canva

The Narmada flows through a rift valley, where a stretch of land sank between blocks of the Earth's crust due to geological movements. The valley lies between the Vindhya Range to the north and the Satpura Range to the south, giving the river its westward course.

Unlike many major Indian rivers, the Narmada does not form a delta. It drains into the Gulf of Khambhat before reaching the Arabian Sea.

Originating at the Amarkantak Plateau in Madhya Pradesh, the river travels approximately 1,312 kilometres before reaching the sea near Bharuch, Gujarat. It is India's longest west-flowing river and the fifth-longest river in the country. It flows mainly through Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, with stretches along state boundaries involving Maharashtra.

The valley is also known for its prehistoric discoveries. India's first dinosaur fossil was discovered near Jabalpur in 1828 by William Sleeman. Fossils of Rajasaurus narmadensis, a dinosaur from the Cretaceous Period, were discovered in 1982.

That same year, an ancient hominin fossil was discovered near Hathnora in the Narmada Valley. The region has also yielded tools and other evidence of early human activity.

Beyond its geological and prehistoric significance, the Narmada holds religious importance. It is worshipped as a goddess and is also known as Reva. Omkareshwar, situated on its banks, is associated with the tradition that Adi Shankara met his guru, Govinda Bhagavatpada, there.

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Places To Visit Along The Narmada