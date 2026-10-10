Video: Harsh Goenka Shares Breathtaking Glimpses Of Arunachal Pradesh, Here's Your Travel Guide

Travel has a way of taking us to places that look straight out of a postcard. Whether it's mist-covered mountains, lush green valleys or winding roads, these places offer a welcome escape from the everyday hustle. Destinations like Switzerland and Austria often come to mind when picturing such landscapes but did you know India has its own share of scenic wonders?

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently highlighted one such destination by sharing a video of Arunachal Pradesh on X. The clip featured sweeping aerial views of lush green valleys. Horses were seen running freely through the picturesque landscape. In the caption, he wrote, "Switzerland? Austria? No, it's our own Arunachal Pradesh. Incredible India!"

Also Read: This 4-Day Train Journey Across India Takes You Through 9 States And 4,000 Km

Best Places to Visit

Tawang

Photo: Unsplash

The town is home to India's largest Buddhist monastery, the strategic Bumla Pass at 15,200 feet and the dramatic Sela Pass. Indian nationals need an Inner Line Permit to visit here, while foreign nationals require a Protected Area Permit.

Ziro Valley

Photo: Unsplash

A UNESCO World Heritage-nominated landscape defined by pine-clad hills, wet-rice cultivation and the distinct culture of the Apatani tribe. The place is famous for hosting the open-air Ziro Festival of Music every year.

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Bomdila

Photo: Pexels

Bomdila is the scenic headquarters of West Kameng district at an elevation of 2,415 meters. You can visit Bomdila Monastery, Bomdila View Point, R R Hill and several apple orchards and nurseries.

Dong Valley

Photo: Pexels

This is the easternmost civilian-accessible point in India. The place is renowned for witnessing the country's very first sunrise of the day. Ideal for trekkers and early-morning landscape enthusiasts.

Namdapha National Park

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India's third-largest national park, Namdapha protects a massive biodiversity hotspot spanning tropical rainforests to snow-capped peaks. You can spot tigers and red pandas on your visit to the park.

Best Time To Visit

October to November serves as the prime window for crystal-clear Himalayan views and major cultural gatherings like the Ziro Festival of Music.

After the winter season ends in February, March to April transitions into comfortable weather with blooming rhododendrons and open trekking trails. While summer is warm and humid in the lower valleys, the monsoon brings torrential rains and landslide risks that restrict remote travel.