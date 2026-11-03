Will Weight-Loss Drugs Hurt Fast Food And Alcohol Companies? Harsh Goenka Flags Industry Shift

The growing popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs could bring major changes to businesses across the world, affecting everything from food and beverages to healthcare, fitness and travel, according to industrialist Harsh Goenka. In a post on X, Mr Goenka highlighted how the growing use of these medicines could create new business opportunities while putting pressure on industries that depend on food consumption and changing lifestyle habits.

GLP-1 drugs, which are increasingly being used to manage obesity and support weight loss, work by regulating appetite and helping people feel full for longer. Their growing popularity could gradually influence what consumers eat, drink and spend money on.

Which Industries Could Benefit?

According to Mr Goenka, pharmaceutical companies could be among the biggest beneficiaries of the trend. Drugmakers developing GLP-1 medicines and other treatments for obesity and metabolic disorders could see growing demand.

The healthcare sector could also gain, particularly obesity clinics, diagnostic services and businesses focused on metabolic health.

The fitness and wellness industry may benefit as more people look for personalised exercise programmes, training and lifestyle support.

The apparel sector could also see changes in consumer demand, with shifting body sizes potentially influencing clothing preferences, fashion trends and the demand for different sizes.

Interestingly, Mr Goenka also pointed to the travel and aviation sectors as potential beneficiaries. Lower average passenger weight could, in theory, help airlines reduce fuel consumption and operating costs, although the actual impact would depend on several factors.

Which Industries Could Face Challenges?

On the other hand, businesses that rely heavily on impulse purchases and high-calorie consumption could face challenges if eating habits change significantly.

Packaged food companies, particularly those selling snacks, confectionery and calorie-dense products, may need to rethink their offerings.

Fast-food chains and restaurants could also face pressure if consumers begin choosing smaller portions or eating out less frequently.

The alcohol industry, including beer and spirits manufacturers, could see changes in demand if drinking habits shift among people using these medicines.

Grocery retailers may also have to adapt to changing shopping baskets, particularly if purchases of sugary drinks, snacks and other impulse-buy products decline.

Food delivery platforms could be affected too, especially if customers order fewer indulgent meals.

A Bigger Shift In Consumer Behaviour

Mr Goenka's observations point to a wider economic question: What happens when a medical development begins changing everyday consumer behaviour?

The impact of GLP-1 medicines may extend well beyond healthcare. Businesses across sectors could have to rethink their products, pricing strategies, marketing and understanding of customer preferences.

However, the scale of this disruption remains uncertain. The long-term effects will depend on how widely these medicines are adopted, their affordability, access to treatment and whether changes in eating habits continue over time.

For businesses, the message is clear: the growing weight-loss market could become more than a healthcare trend. It could emerge as a major force shaping the future of consumer spending.