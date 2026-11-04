Passport Used For Phone Numbers, Grocery List Sparks Humour, Harsh Goenka Also Reacts

Passports are one of the most important documents we can own, right? We maintain it, store it carefully and carry it on every international trip. But a viral video doing the rounds on social media has left many internet users, and even industrialist Harsh Goenka, stunned after revealing a rather unexpected use for one.

The video shows a passport into a makeshift diary, with names, mobile numbers and math handwritten across its pages.

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Sharing the clip on his official X handle, Goenka wrote, "The passport officer was shocked to see that he had converted his passport into his personal diary."

Watch the full post below:

Should You Tamper With Your Passport Even If It Is Expired?

No, you shouldn't. Even if the passport is expired, it is still an important document. Its visa pages and travel stamps serve as an official record of past international trips. The passport officers may even require you to present the older passport during the renewal process or while applying for certain visas.

Reportedly, the viral passport video is of a Kerala man who shared the clip of their father's document and how it was ultimately used as a diary by their mother.

The viral video prompted several hilarious reactions from social media users.

One user commented, "Some people collect visa stamps this gentleman collects life chapters"

Another user wrote, "A passport is supposed to keep record the countries one has visited but here it seems to record the people as well, met along the way"

"All the empty leaves are put to use. Salute the innovative mind," commented a third user.

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"Trying to save earth by using of the paper of his passport optimally," wrote a user.

"That's a very old passport looking at the design. Very likely long expired one the guy put to good use," commented another X user.

What are your thoughts on this?