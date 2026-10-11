This Japanese Hot Spring Town Has Visitors Doing Something Many Tourists Avoid

Imagine visiting a Japanese town where people leave their clothes behind and enjoy hot spring baths with strangers. Kusatsu, located a few hours from Tokyo, offers a travel experience that is very different from regular spots.

The town is known for its natural hot springs, which attract visitors to relax in warm water. The hot water is so hot that people have used a traditional method called Yumomi to cool the water. They stir the water with large wooden paddles while singing songs.

Visitors can walk across the town wearing traditional Japanese robes called yukata and enjoy the peaceful atmosphere after sunset.

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On Instagram, the creator said, “Do not enter this town if you hate being naked with strangers. Because what do you mean the water here can cure everything except heartbreak? And I'm not just talking basic hot spring water. I am talking about an onsen town that's been ranked number one in Japan for 23 years in a row, where water comes straight out of an active volcano and flows into the taps, the foot baths, and even steams out of the manholes.”

“As the night falls, this entire town turns into a Ghibli film, making it one of the dreamiest nights ever. After an insanely good local meal, I am sitting butt naked with the Japanese people in water that cured samurai wounds back in the day. I'm not even a spa person, but after visiting the onsen, I had the best sleep, it felt like if the gods were to build a spa town on Earth, this is exactly what it would look like.”

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Night view is dreamy.”

Another shared, “Why is everything in Japan?”

“Girl, what else than a nice hot spring in Japan heals a heartbreak any better,” a comment read.

An individual stated, “Naruto used to rest here”

Another mentioned, “I was invested until you said a monkey was dancing. Please promote travelling that is animal abuse free. We can travel responsibly without participating in activities that involve entertainment coming from animals.”

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According to the creator, Kusatsu can be visited on a day trip, but staying until night is a better choice. This gives visitors a chance to enjoy the town's beautiful views after dark.