Flight Cancelled In Japan, Indian Traveller Gets Rs 18,000 In Food Coupons And A 4-Star Stay

When we are all set for an international trip, the worst thing that could happen is our flight getting cancelled. All the excitement and happiness disappears, and we just get angry at the circumstances.

But even a flight cancellation can lead to a four-star travel experience. This is exactly what happened with an Indian content creator who was travelling from Japan.

Utsav Singh's flight got cancelled in Japan. What he got in return was beyond expectations.

Food Coupons And A Luxurious Hotel

In a video, Utsav said that a flight cancellation in Japan actually led to an upgrade. He said that he was not stressed out at all that his flight was cancelled. The content creator said the airlines gave him food coupons worth Rs 18,000 and arranged for his stay at a four-star accommodation.

He even got a new seat booked in return within six hours, and that too with an upgrade on Singapore Airlines.

Utsav wrote in the caption that the cancellation was an enjoyable experience for him. He explained that he was going on a vacation anyway, and the cancellation did not affect him too much.

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Content Creator's Bullet Train Experience

In another video, Utsav talked about his experience on a bullet train in Japan.

He put a gamcha, a cloth traditionally worn around the shoulder or as a scarf, on a seat close to him to reserve it.

“Note: It's a common practice in Non Reserved seats in Japan Bullet trains to block the place by keeping any item on the seat,” the caption read.

Utsav also shared a photo dump of the Edogawa Fireworks Festival in Tokyo. The carousel shows colourful fireworks lighting up the evening sky.

“One of those summer nights that never gets old. Thousands of fireworks lighting up the Tokyo sky, the sound echoing across the river, families in yukatas, friends sharing food, and everyone looking up at the same moment in awe,” the caption stated.

He ended his caption by saying that Japan really knows how to celebrate summer.