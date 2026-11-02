Mega Anthropic IPO May Raise Up To $3.5 Billion From Japanese Investors

Anthropic PBC aims to raise up to $3.5 billion from Japanese investors in its initial public offering in the US, bringing the landmark share sale by the artificial-intelligence startup to a market starved of first-time offerings.

Mizuho Securities Co. will manage the Japanese portion of the share sale, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities Co. are among companies that will handle investor orders, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. are among the underwriters of the deal.

READ | Ahead Of IPO, Top Valuation Guru Says Anthropic's Share Voting Structure Would 'Put Kim Jong Un To Shame'

That makes the country, where first-time offerings have dried up to a 14-year low, one of the few markets whose investors will have direct access to the mega IPO. Apart from Japan, investors in Australia, Canada and parts of Europe will also be able to buy into the initial share sale of the Claude chatbot maker.

Anthropic filed for the long-awaited IPO last month as companies rush to tap equity markets. With Meta Platforms Inc. seeking to raise as much as $95 billion from selling common and preferred stock and Alphabet Inc. aiming for up to $85 billion in equity financing, Anthropic's IPO will test investor appetite for a wave of new shares of AI-related shares.

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