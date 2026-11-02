"Give Unconditional Apology, Undertaking Not Enough": High Court To Imran Khan

The Bombay High Court on Monday came down heavily on actor Imran Khan, who is contesting a Leave India Notice issued to him by the authorities over his participation in the Cockroah Janata Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai last month.

While it extended the interim stay on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice, the court warned the actor against violations of the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card rules and directed him to file an unconditional apology over his participation in protests in Mumbai.

The actor told the court that he has no association with the protest organisers and offered to file an affidavit, while appealing to the court to let him stay in India.

Noting that a mere affidavit would not do, the court directed that Imran Khan must tender an unconditional apology.

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"If an Indian citizen had committed a similar act abroad, they would have been deported to India on the very next flight," the court pointed out.

"You have been residing in India for so many years, yet you never participated in any protest during all this time. Why have you chosen to participate in a protest now, after living here for so long?" the court asked.

While extending interim relief to the actor, the court made it clear that as an OCI cardholder he cannot participate in protests while living in India.

"Go to the USA and participate in protests there and you can even go and cast your vote, but you protesting anything here won't be tolerated," the court said.

Imran Khan has been given relief till December 7 by the court, which while rapping the actor also invoked the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one).

"Some point of time you will show magnanimity and say this man must live here."

The FRRO, which has issued notice to Imran Khan, told the court that he is a US citizen and cannot participate in protests in India.

Solicitor General, appearing for the FRRO, argued that as an OCI cardholder, Imran Khan's rights and privileges in India are limited and distinct from those of an Indian citizen."

Imran Khan wields considerable influence over the public and enjoys significant popularity on Instagram. He was aware of the intent and purpose of the protest, yet chose to participate in it," the SG pointed out.

In his plea, Imran Khan pointed out that he has been living in India for many years and has his professional and family life here.

"Except for the two years that I spent in the United States, I have lived in India. India is my home. I have my child here and my professional and personal life is based here. My work, family and roots are all in India," Imran Khan told the court.

Imran Khan landed in trouble after being detained in Mumbai following his participation in the CJP protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. The actor, who holds US citizenship and an OCI card, later received a notice asking him to leave India by October 28, which he has contested in the high court.