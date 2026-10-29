Imran Khan Seeks Documents Over Notice To Cancel OCI Status

Actor Imran Khan has approached the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking access to documents and evidence cited in the show-cause notice issued to him over the possible cancellation of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status.

In his communication to the FRRO, Imran has questioned the grounds mentioned in the notice, describing them as vague and contradictory. He has also alleged that the authorities have already formed a preliminary opinion that his OCI status could be cancelled.

The actor has further raised concerns about a Mumbai Police report referenced by the FRRO, claiming that the report is incomplete and that he has not been given access to the supporting documents on which the notice is based. He has sought the relevant records and evidence to prepare an effective response to the notice.

Why Was Imran Khan Issued An FRRO Notice?

A case was registered against Imran Khan in connection with his alleged participation in a protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The protest was held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Following the incident, the FRRO issued a Leave India notice to the actor before subsequently serving him with a show-cause notice concerning the possible cancellation of his OCI status.

Imran has challenged the Leave India notice before the Bombay High Court.

Bombay High Court Stays Leave India Notice

The Bombay High Court has stayed the Leave India notice issued to Imran Khan for now. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for November 2.

Meanwhile, the actor's request to the FRRO seeks clarity on the material and grounds relied upon by the authorities in issuing the show-cause notice. Access to these documents would allow him to examine the allegations and respond to the proceedings concerning his OCI status.

The matter remains ongoing, with the next court hearing expected to take place in November.