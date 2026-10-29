Archana Puran Singh's Son Ayushmaan Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Samiksha Shetty In Italy. See Dreamy Proposal Pics

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's younger son, Ayushmaan Sethi, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Samiksha Shetty.

What's Happening

The couple shared pictures from their romantic getaway in Capri, Italy, offering a glimpse of the proposal and their celebrations.

The proposal took place against the backdrop of Capri's rugged cliffs and blue waters.

In one of the pictures, Ayushmaan gets down on one knee with an open ring box as Samiksha stands in front of him, giggling.

The couple also shared pictures from their visit to Capri's Blue Grotto, known for its luminous blue waters and dramatic cave formations. One of the pictures shows Ayushmaan and Samiksha smiling together at the bow of a wooden rowboat inside the grotto.

In another picture, the couple shares a kiss while seated at the front of the wooden rowboat, surrounded by the sapphire-blue waters. The pictures capture moments from their romantic getaway following the proposal.

In another photograph, Samiksha holds Ayushmaan's hand while showing off her emerald-cut diamond engagement ring, set on a textured yellow-gold band.

The caption read, "Of all the places in the world, of all the lives we could've lived, somehow we found each other. And we'd choose each other every single time. Here's to every lifetime together."

Who Is Ayushmaan Sethi?

Ayushmaan Sethi is the younger son of actor Archana Puran Singh and actor Parmeet Sethi. He has recently started his own YouTube channel, where he shares glimpses of his personal life and relationship with Samiksha. He has also appeared in family vlogs featuring his parents and elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi.

Samiksha Shetty is a Mumbai-based yoga trainer and mental wellness coach. She has a background in law and has also shared yoga and wellness-related content on social media.

Ayushmaan and Samiksha have spoken about their relationship in videos, including how they gradually grew closer after initially meeting through actress Yogita Bihani.

Ayushmaan Sethi's Brother Aaryamann Is Engaged To Yogita Bihani

Ayushmaan's engagement comes after his elder brother, Aaryamann Sethi, got engaged to actor Yogita Bihani in August 2025. Aaryamann, who is also a singer-songwriter and YouTuber, proposed to Yogita while the couple was looking at their new house.

Archana Puran Singh later gifted Yogita an ancestral ring that originally belonged to her mother. The ring had been passed down to Archana when she married Parmeet Sethi.

Yogita is known for her work in films and television, including The Kerala Story. She and Aaryamann have shared glimpses of their relationship and life together through social media and YouTube vlogs.

