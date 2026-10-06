'Hold It Forever': Archana Puran Singh's Advice To Son Ayushmaan Sethi On His Love With 6-Year-Older Girlfriend

Archana Puran Singh has always been vocal about her close bond with her sons, and she recently opened up about her younger son Ayushmaan Sethi's relationship with yoga instructor Samiksha Shetty.

The couple has been together for nearly one-and-a-half years, and Samiksha moved into the Sethi family home a few months ago.

Ayushmaan, who recently started his own YouTube channel, spoke about his relationship with Samiksha in his latest video. The couple also opened up about how their love story began and how their relationship developed over time.

Ayushmaan is six years younger than Samiksha. He revealed that the two first met through actor Yogita Bihani, who is engaged to his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi. While they did not immediately see each other romantically, they gradually became closer.

Speaking about their relationship, Archana said she believes the two are well suited to each other. "I think you guys are the perfect couple. You don't fight much. You are calm, she is calm. You both have such positive vibes. Everyone thinks that they are just made for each other."

The actor also recalled the advice she gave Ayushmaan when she realised that his relationship with Samiksha was becoming serious. She encouraged her son not to overthink the timing of the relationship if he had found someone he genuinely connected with.

"I told you, 'Ayush, you are getting serious about her'. Finding a nice girl is all about destiny, and if you have found a nice girl, then don't think about timing, or 'I am not ready', because she is a really nice girl. You have found such a good girl, so you should just recognise that goodness and then hold it forever," she said.

Samiksha recalled that when she first met Ayushmaan, she did not initially see him as a potential partner. In fact, she said she "thought of him as a kid".

Their relationship became stronger when Samiksha faced a medical crisis. Ayushmaan stayed by her side during the difficult period, which brought them even closer.

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