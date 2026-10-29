'Authenticity Has No Borders': Pankaj Tripathi On Why <i>Mirzapur</i> Became One Of India's Biggest Web Series

Mirzapur has built a huge fan base and continues to be one of India's most popular web series. Due to its massive popularity, the crime drama has now earned a major achievement. The Prime Video series secured nine appearances on IMDb's list of the Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who plays Kaleen Bhaiya, believes the show's success comes from its real and believable story. Although the story is set in a particular part of India, it connected with viewers from different places. Tripathi feels that people can understand the characters and their problems even if they come from different backgrounds.

In a conversation with Mid Day, Pankaj Tripathi said, “These are characters and conflicts that emerge from a recognisable Indian setting, yet their ambitions, relationships and struggles connect with audiences across geographies.

“When a story rooted in a specific place travels across the country and finds viewers around the world, it shows that authenticity has no borders.”

Speaking about his character, Kaleen Bhaiyya, the actor shared, “A character becomes iconic because of the collective effort behind it. This recognition belongs to the entire cast, writers, directors, and every member of the team.”

According to Variety, Mirzapur appeared on IMDb's list nine times and has been featured every year since its first season came out. Scam 1992 also made a mark by appearing on the list five times with only one season.

Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur, said that although the show has a lot of violence, its story and characters connected well with viewers. He believes that stories based on a particular place can still attract people from different parts of India because their feelings and problems are easy to understand.

The main cast of the series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Shriya Pilgaonkar, recently appeared in Mirzapur The Movie.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 339.83 Crore worldwide.

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