'Your Biggest Fan, I Love You': Siddharth's Sweet Birthday Wish For Aditi Rao Hydari

Siddharth made his wife Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday extra special with a sweet message on social media. The actor dropped several candid photos of the couple on Instagram and shared how much she means to him. He thanked the universe for bringing Aditi into his life and praised her for being kind, smart and loving.

The actor also called Aditi his better half and showed how grateful he feels to have her by his side. He wished to spend many more years travelling with her and making new memories. The actor ended his message in a fun way by calling himself her biggest fan.

One black-and-white photo showed Aditi Rao Hydari hugging their white cat while kissing on the head. Another picture captured them sitting together on the steps of their home.

In one video, Aditi looked surprised when Siddharth approached her with a camera in a hotel. The post also featured a beautiful picture of Aditi relaxing in a swimming pool while watching the city skyline during sunset.

On Instagram, Siddharth wrote, “It's that time of year again, the day I say thank you very much to the universe and everything in between, my crucial half that counts was born today. Here are some pictures to tell you where we've been. Always the sweetest, always so brilliant, always the kindest, there's really nobody else like you.”

“Happy Birthday Adu Jaan. Let's go on another trip around the sun together. Thank you for taking the time and care to be born ma'am. Your biggest fan, I love you.”

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari fell in love while working on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Their relationship grew stronger over time and they announced their engagement on March 28, 2024. The couple got married on September 15, 2024, in a small traditional ceremony at an old family temple in Telangana. Only their close family members and friends attended the wedding.

The couple recently appeared together in the Netflix anthology Lust Stories 3. They featured in a story called Erotica, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

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