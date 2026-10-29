Namit Malhotra Asked About Making <i>Mahabharata</i> With SS Rajamouli, Here's What He Said

Namit Malhotra has found himself at the centre of a new round of speculation, this time over a possible collaboration with filmmaker SS Rajamouli. With his upcoming film Ramayana drawing attention ahead of its release, the producer was asked whether he would team up with the RRR director to bring another Indian epic, Mahabharata, to the big screen.

The question came up during a conversation on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana. A reviewer asked Namit Malhotra about his next big project, bringing up the fan theory about him making Mahabharata with SS Rajamouli. A video of their exchange has now added to the buzz around a possible collaboration between the two.

When asked, "When are you making Mahabharata with SS Rajamouli?" Namit Malhotra laughed and responded, "He's a legendary director. I wish him lots of success."

The producer was then encouraged to work with SS Rajamouli on the epic. However, rather than confirming or denying any plans, Namit Malhotra said, "It's time for all of our Indian cinema to succeed."

The speculation comes amid public exchanges of appreciation between the two filmmakers. SS Rajamouli recently praised the scale and ambition of Ramayana, which is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Malhotra.

Namit Malhotra responded to the filmmaker's encouraging words, writing, "Garu thank you so much for your words of encouragement. Like you, we are also doing our best to put our cinema on the world stage. Here's wishing you and team #Varanasi the very best to take over the world."

Meanwhile, Namit Malhotra is gearing up for the release of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5. The second instalment is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027.