Actor Imran Khan Gets Interim Relief In His Challenge To 'Leave India' Notice

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief in connection with the 'leave India' notice issued against him, with the government assuring the Bombay High Court that no action would be taken until November 2, the next date of hearing.

Khan, who is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, had challenged a notice by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to leave India by October 28. The notice was issued because the actor had allegedly taken part in a protest on October 10 - organised in solidarity with the demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi - demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged unilateral way of functioning and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had filed a police complaint alleging that the actor had taken part in the protest despite being an American citizen, which was in violation of rules. This complaint was forwarded to the FRRO, which issued a deportation notice under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. Section 7 of the Act empowers the Central Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

Khan, 43, approached the high court on October 17 and claimed that he had not participated in any gathering and was not linked to the organisers of the protests. He also argued that the notice was "illegal, arbitrary, perverse and drastic".

After Khan approached the court, he also received a show-cause notice from the FRRO, asking why his OCI status should not be revoked.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Khan's counsel, Venkatesh Dhond, cited the October 28 deadline, after which Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh gave an assurance that no coercive steps would be taken.

A bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna then said it would hold the next hearing on November 2.

Detained

The actor, his partner Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan had allegedly participated in the protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. They were briefly detained.

Khan later posted their picture inside a police van. "Apparently, I'm going for a drive," he said.

"I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people's voices being suppressed? That is why I am here," the actor had said at the agitation.

