'Not As Soulful': <i>Ramayana</i> Karwa Chauth Song <i>Judi Jodi</i> Triggers Shreya Ghoshal Vs Chinmayi Sripada Debate

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana releases next week, and the makers have been unveiling songs from the film. AR Rahman's song Mangal Rang from the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana has already been the subject of debate on social media. From criticism of its music to questions about a scene featuring Lord Ram and Sita, the song sparked several discussions online. Now, a new wedding-themed song titled Judi Jodi has been released, and the internet is abuzz with reactions.

The imagery of the song depicts that it is a wedding song during the varmala (garland) ceremony taking place in the palace.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "Very beautiful song."

Another person commented, "Brothers, make this song go fully viral, reach as many people as possible. Jai Shree Ram."

"Beautiful song! This is what sound must have been like when a god and goddess got married," added someone else.

Some supported AR Rahman after the recent backlash, while others wanted the music director to be changed.

One user commented, "It's a beautiful song like the others. I liked the whole album except Main Ram because of its poor lyrics. AR Rahman delivered, as he always does. I never doubted him. Best wishes to the movie."

"I beg... Please change the music director for Part 2 of this movie. Pathetic songs from an outdated music composer. I wished at least one song from the movie would become big," someone else quipped.

There was also a debate over which version was better, as Shreya Ghoshal and Chinmayi Sripada have sung the song in different languages.

One fan wrote, "Shreya, wow! Speechless."

While another fan argued, "Chinmayi Sripada's version of the song hits different."

Other comments read, "Shreya Ghoshal's Judi Jodi studio version, despite being clearer, somehow lacks the soul and melancholy of Chinmayi Sripada's live version, even though it was unprepared. A testament to the importance of texture and simplicity in certain compositions."

Someone else said, "Ngl, this Chinmayi Sripada version feels more natural and better than Shreya Ghoshal's Judi Jodi."

A Shreya Ghoshal fan mentioned, "@shreyaghoshal is so insane. How does she modulate her voice every time according to the situation? Kitna different local raw folk texture laya hai iss song mein. Three songs from Ramayana and all three have completely different singing styles."

About Ramayana

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey play pivotal roles in the film.

ALSO READ | AR Rahman Reacts As Ramayana Song Mangal Rang Tops YouTube Music Charts Amid Online Debate