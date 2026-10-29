Woman Tries To Throw Purse At Bombay Court Judge, Faces Contempt Proceedings

Chaos broke out inside a courtroom of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday after a woman, upset over an eviction-related order passed against her family, began crying and shouting before attempting to throw her purse at the judge hearing the case.

The incident occurred during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by a landlord against Minder Gurmit Singh Thukral and her family. The matter was being heard by Justice Madhav Jamdar.

According to court proceedings, the Thukral family had allegedly re-entered and occupied the property illegally after a 2009 eviction decree was executed in April 2025.

After Justice Jamdar ruled against the family, Thukral broke down in the courtroom and started screaming. She then attempted to throw her purse towards the judge.

Justice Jamdar strongly condemned the woman's conduct, saying it was "completely inappropriate" and amounted to contempt of court. The judge observed that an adverse order could not justify such behaviour in a court of law.

"What kind of conduct was this? Do the litigants think they can do anything they wish to, with the court? Just because some order is passed against you doesn't mean you will behave in such a manner... you need to maintain the decorum of the court...Let a strong message be sent to the litigants... This court will never pass any order in fear or favour..." Justice Jamdar said, Live Law reported.

Police personnel were subsequently called to the courtroom and escorted the woman out.

Although Thukral later submitted a written apology, the court indicated that it would impose a heavy penalty and initiate contempt proceedings against her.

The court directed the Court Receiver to take symbolic possession of the premises by Wednesday and hand it over to the landlord by Thursday.

The case is scheduled to come up for further hearing on Friday.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)