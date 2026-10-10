Planning A Holiday Trip? Google Reveals The Best Time To Book Flights

Planning a trip can be an exhausting task. During the holiday season, timing can make a big difference to any travel plans, so much so that booking a trip can feel like a race against the clock. But there are easy tips to make holiday planning easier. Google has shared their latest analysis on the best times to book flights this holiday season. Their best tip? To book your holiday flights ASAP.

Tips For Holiday Travel Plans

“When your dates are already set, booking early is the safest bet to protect your itinerary. But if your top priority is scoring the lowest possible price, you can use historical booking trends in a couple ways,” Google advises on its blog. Booking on a specific day of the week for cheaper ticket prices, such as Wednesday, does not actually result in huge savings compared to other days.

On the other hand, departing on Monday and returning on Tuesday or Wednesday results in almost 14% savings compared to weekend flights. For the US, domestic flights reach their lowest prices 39 days before departure. The window for the low price range is 22-57 days this year.

For international travel, it is best to book as soon as you can. Tickets are cheapest 89 days before departure. The average price drop during the low range (50 to 133 days before departure) is insignificant. If you are taking a trip to Europe from the US, the lowest prices are available 90 days before departure. The low price range is 49 days or more before the flight leaves. The situation is different when booking flights for the Caribbean or Mexico. The low price range is closer to the departure date.



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Top International Destinations For Christmas And New Year's Eve 2026



Athens, Greece: The ruins of ancient Greece will form the perfect backdrop for a holiday trip. Soak up the sun and relax on the beaches of Greece.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

Quebec City, Canada: The French-speaking capital of the Canadian province of Quebec is like a winter wonderland of sorts during Christmas. Enjoy ice skating, walk on snow-covered cobblestone streets, or simply tour the city's Christmas markets.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Head to the beaches of Rio to enjoy a sunny Christmas. There's also a floating Christmas tree to make things more unique.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

Hanoi, Vietnam: Hanoi offers a blend of culture, history, and modernity. You can enjoy cooler weather in December. The Train Street and Old Quarter are must-visit places.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

Guatemala City, Guatemala: Located 4,897 feet above sea level, Guatemala City can be a cheaper alternative to destinations like Mexico. You can take a tour of the city's historical sites, enjoy some Latin American cuisine, or visit the active Pacaya Volcano.

Photo: Representative image/Pexels

For trips during Christmas, the cheapest flight tickets are available 56 days before departure.



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