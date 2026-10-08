Keep AC Above 22C': European Airbnb Host's Strict Rules Divide The Internet

Hotels usually come with a fairly standard set of expectations. You check in, get your room, follow the basic property rules, and leave when your stay is over. Airbnb stays can be a little different.

Since you are staying in someone's home or a privately managed property, hosts can have their own house rules. But one Airbnb guest's list of instructions has sparked a debate on X over just how much guests should be expected to do during a stay.

Airbnb Host's Rules Go Viral

EU-based founder Matthias Schmidt shared a screenshot of an Airbnb message on X. The message begins with a friendly welcome, "We're happy to welcome you to our little home!"

It then lists five house rules. Guests are asked to keep the AC at 22°C or higher, with blankets suggested if they need more warmth. They are also asked to keep showers short to save water. The host recommends showering between 18:00 and 21:00, when household energy demand is lower.

The third rule is about recycling. Guests must separate paper, plastic, glass, and other trash correctly. The host says this will be checked after checkout and that incorrect recycling comes with a €100 fine.

The dishwasher should only be switched on when it is completely full and must be run on ECO mode. And before checkout, guests have to strip the bed, take out the trash, and leave the kitchen clean.

Also Read: Forget Flights, Kerala's Premium Bus Service Comes With Hostess, Wi-Fi, Entertainment And More

The host says the cleaning fee covers typical cleaning but adds that guests are expected to show "basic manners."

The Internet Had A Lot To Say

The recycling rule was one of the first things people questioned. "How exactly do they check the trash? They search through the bags after you leave," a user questioned.

Another predicted, "Based on the name, I'm guessing that's in France, which doesn't surprise me at all. Try to change countries, not all in the EU are like this." They also questioned the idea that Airbnb guests would necessarily follow an AC setting simply because the host asked them to.

Then there were the people who had absolutely no intention of following the rules. "Crank that fucking AC and throw all the garbage into one bag, then toss it in the closest dumpster," wrote one user. Another commenter pointed to the difference in energy costs, "Dude, power bills in Europe are crazy compared to the states."

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Explores Chandigarh With Ayushmann Khurrana: 5 Places To Add To Your Travel List

But the reactions were not entirely against the host. One commenter actually defended the rules, saying, "This is so basic that it's embarrassing that you're posting it, implying it's some kind of imposition. can't believe this post has made me defend an Airbnb property owner."

Another commenter pointed to the cost of electricity in Europe compared with the US, suggesting that the AC rule made more sense in that context.