Airbnb Changes Checkout Rules: Guests May No Longer Have To Wash Dishes, Remove Bed Sheets

Vacation rental company Airbnb is changing its rules for holiday rentals. The company is finally addressing one of the less popular parts of the stay - checkout chores.

The company is setting clearer limits on the tasks hosts can ask guests to complete before leaving a property. Under the updated policy, the Airbnb hosts will generally not be allowed to require guests to do time-consuming cleaning tasks that would normally be handled by a cleaner. The new changes will apply to reservations booked on or after November 20, 2026, as per the official release.

ALSO READ | Video: Inside Thailand's Purple Temple With Shimmering Walls And Glossy Floors Like A Lake

What Will Airbnb Guests No Longer Have To Do?

The updated rules draw a line between simple checkout requests and chores that take considerable effort. Hosts will generally not be able to require guests to wash and put away dishes, strip beds or take trash off the property. These are some of the tasks Airbnb says should not be imposed as checkout requirements.

This does not mean guests can leave a rental in any condition. They are still expected to look after the property and avoid leaving behind excessive mess, such as mouldy dishes, soiled carpets or pet stains.

What Can Hosts Still Ask Guests To Do?

Photo: Unsplash

The new rules do not stop hosts from making simple checkout requests. Guests may still be asked to tidy up after themselves by leaving used dishes in the sink, gathering towels, sorting rubbish and recycling, and making sure the lights, air conditioning and doors are switched off or locked before they leave.

There are a few exceptions. For example, a host in an area with wildlife may ask guests to put rubbish in a secure bin, while places facing water shortages may have rules around water use.

Airbnb says the change is meant to curb excessive chores, not do away with checkout instructions altogether.

House Rules Must Be Shared Upfront

Airbnb also wants guests to know what they're signing up for before they book. Any house rules or checkout instructions must be listed on the property page so guests can see them in advance.

Hosts won't be able to add new requirements later through messages, notes left inside the property or verbal instructions after guests arrive.

If Airbnb finds that a host's rules go against its policy, it may ask them to update the listing or take other steps to address the issue.

ALSO READ | Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For France Travellers Amid Protests, Local Curfews

What About Cleaning Fees?

The changes do not mean cleaning fees are being scrapped. Guests are still expected to look after the property during their stay and leave it in a reasonable condition.

Instead, Airbnb's update is aimed at cutting down on long checkout chore lists and making sure guests know the rules before they book, not after they've arrived.