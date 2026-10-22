Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For France Travellers Amid Protests, Local Curfews

Indian nationals in France, as well as those planning to travel to the country, have been asked to remain vigilant following recent developments and the imposition of localised curfews. The Indian Embassy in Paris has issued an advisory asking people to avoid areas where protests are taking place and follow instructions from local authorities.
The advisory also highlights official sources travellers can check for updates on the situation and possible public transport disruptions.
Indian Embassy Warns Travellers In France
Advisory for Indian Nationals in France and Those Travelling to France In view of the recent developments and localised curfews imposed in France, please remain vigilant and exercise due caution. Please avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow the instructions and advisories issued by the local French authorities. Please also stay informed through local news, follow official updates (https://t.co/mmCApj3WkV) and check for public transport disruptions (https://t.co/iyq6LLm83T). In case of any emergency, Indian nationals can contact: Embassy of India, Paris: +33 6 48 34 00 63 | cons.paris@mea.gov.in Consulate General of India, Marseille: +33 7 43 16 25 59| cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in @PMOIndia @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @CGIMarseille @PIB_India @mygovindia— India in France (@IndiaembFrance) October 21, 2026
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In a recent post on X, the Indian Embassy in France issued an advisory for Indian nationals living in the country and those travelling there. It urged people to exercise caution, avoid large gatherings and crowded places where protests are taking place, and follow advisories issued by French authorities.
The embassy also asked travellers to stay informed through local news and official updates, particularly as localised curfews may affect movement in certain areas.
If you are planning a trip to France or are already there, there are key precautions outlined in the advisory. Travellers are advised to avoid areas where protests are taking place. They must also stay away from large gatherings and crowded places affected by demonstrations and follow instructions issued by local authorities.
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Checking official updates is also necessary. It's better to keep monitoring the French government's official website for information about developments and local restrictions: gouvernement.fr.
The advisory also highlights the possible disruptions in public transport that may affect your plans, so check the latest updates on the Paris public transport network through RATP's official website.
Travellers must also stay updated through local news, keep track of developments in the areas you plan to visit and be prepared to adjust your travel plans if necessary. The advisory does not announce a blanket travel ban on France but asks Indian nationals to remain cautious, stay informed and follow local instructions.
Emergency Contact Numbers For Indians In France
Indian nationals who need assistance can contact the following Indian diplomatic missions:
Embassy of India, Paris
- Phone: +33 6 48 34 00 63
- Email: cons.paris@mea.gov.in
Consulate General of India, Marseille
- Phone: +33 7 43 16 25 59
- Email: cgo.marseille@mea.gov.in
Travellers should keep these contact details accessible during their stay in France, particularly if they encounter an emergency or need consular assistance.
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