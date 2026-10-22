Protests Banned In Parts Of Paris Today: Police

Protests will be barred in parts of Paris on Thursday, the police said Wednesday, as the French government braced for a fresh wave of demonstrations in the coming days.

The ban, which lasts from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm (0600 to 1800 GMT), will cover key areas of the French capital including the Elysee presidential palace, both houses of parliament, as well as tourist havens such as the Louvre museum and the Champs-Elysees.

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