Inside Finland's Santa Claus Express, Where Train Cabins Have Private Bathrooms

An overnight train with bunk beds, a small chair, and even a private bathroom may sound unusual, but not for passengers on Finland's Santa Claus Express. The train takes travellers from Helsinki and Turku to Rovaniemi, a popular destination in Lapland.

A video of a passenger taking a tour of her cabin on the train shows bunk beds, a small chair and space to keep luggage. But the biggest surprise is the private bathroom with a shower and toilet, behind a door inside the cabin.

The traveller points out that there is not much space for large bags to keep under a bed. She had to check in her oversized luggage because it would not fit inside the cabin.

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What Is The Santa Claus Express?

The Santa Claus Express is a double-decker night train that connects Helsinki and Turku with Rovaniemi. You will get an option to choose between regular seats and private sleeper cabins.

The train is a popular option for those travelling to Lapland. Instead of taking a flight, you can travel overnight and sleep during the journey.

How Much Does A Ticket Cost?

Passengers can book their seats and sleeper cabins through Finnish Railways (VR) customer care or at a railway station. A €1 service fee (around Rs 109) applies to reservations made at the station.

VR sells sleeper cabins as a whole, rather than allowing passengers to book individual beds. The reservation charge is 50% of the full fare ticket price. Prices depend on the route, travel dates and availability.

Here is a look at the reservation prices:

Seat: €5–€32.70 (around Rs 543–Rs 3,550)

Double sleeper cabin: €39–€150 (around Rs 4,235–Rs 16,290)

Deluxe double sleeper cabin with a private bathroom: €39–€160 (around Rs 4,235–Rs 17,376)

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What Food And Other Facilities Are Available?

You can buy food from the train's restaurant car. Breakfast can also be delivered to their cabin in the morning.

Here are the items you can get on board: Salmon soup with rye bread, tomato pesto pasta with veggie balls, meatballs with mashed potatoes, pesto pasta with chicken, salmon soup with rye bread, pasta carbonara, veggie balls with potato wedges, chicken caesar salad, club sandwich, restaurant car brunch, kids' meatballs with mashed potatoes, bolete risotto with green salad and shaved parmesan.

In beverages, you can get hot water, normal water and soft drinks.

The train also offers Wi-Fi and power sockets to charge your devices during the trip.