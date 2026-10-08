What Rs 4,000 Gets You On Duronto Express First AC: Meals, Views And More

A train journey is not just about reaching the destination. The food, onboard services and scenic views can also make the journey a memorable experience. A content creator named Malhar shared a video showing his experience of travelling from Goa to Mumbai in the First AC coach of the Duronto Express.

According to Malhar, the ticket costs around Rs 4,000. His video offered a look at the food served during the journey, along with the views and overall experience onboard the train.

“If you pay a fare of Rs 4000 in Indian Railways' premium train Duronto Express's first class AC, then you will get to know what all you will get to eat and drink in this short. First, this is our breakfast,” he said.

What Was Served For Breakfast?

Malhar showed the breakfast included a vegetable cutlet, banana, apple drink, bread, butter, tomato ketchup and jam. He also shared his review of the cutlet and showed the meal being served from the pantry car.

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Lunch Included Rice, Roti And Dal

For lunch, the meal included rice, dry vegetables, chapati, green peas curry and dal tadka. Malhar praised the quality of the food and showed the meal being served with cutlery.

Before lunch, passengers were served hot soup. He also showed a newspaper and a bottle of water provided during the journey. He also enjoyed the views along the Konkan Railway route while having his meals.

Scenic Konkan Railway Views

The journey offered views of the Konkan Railway route, which Malhar described as a different experience, particularly during the monsoon.

He also showed the train passing through stations and the scenery visible during the journey.

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Evening Snacks

Evening snacks included a sandwich, tea, dry fruits, popcorn and other snacks. After the snacks, hot soup was served again. Malhar said passengers travelling in First AC could have the items repeatedly and mentioned having soup twice during the journey.

Journey Ends In Mumbai

After the meals and snacks, it was time for dinner before the journey came to an end. Malhar said the train reached Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai in around five hours.