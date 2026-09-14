In A Historic First, London Hosts Ganga Aarti On Banks Of River Thames

Thousands of people gathered on the banks of the River Thames in London on Sunday for the city's first-ever Ganga Aarti, a traditional Hindu ceremony of light, prayer, and gratitude. The event, titled "Ganga Aarti on the Thames: A Ceremony of Light", was organised by Chinmaya Mission UK in collaboration with the annual Totally Thames festival, PTI reported.

Held against the backdrop of the historic Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the ceremony sought to recreate the spirit of the famous Ganga Aarti performed along the River Ganges in India.

"For generations, communities have gathered on the banks of Ganga to offer light in gratitude for the river, for nature and for all that sustains life," said Brahmacharini Shripriya Chaitanya, Resident Teacher of Chinmaya Mission UK.

"Ganga Aarti on the Thames carries that same spirit, bringing people together in a shared moment of gratitude, hope and unity," she said.

Notably, the Ganga Aarti is a traditional Hindu ritual in which large, multi-tiered oil lamps are offered as music, prayers and chants are performed. The ceremony is also an expression of reverence for the river.

"Reverence for nature is not simply an additional theme of Ganga Aarti. The ceremony itself is an expression of gratitude towards Mother Ganga, honoured in Hindu tradition as sacred, life-giving and sustaining," said a Chinmaya Mission spokesperson.

The ceremony in London therefore also marked the mission's 75-year journey and its focus on spiritual education, service and cultural outreach.

The organisers also took steps to ensure that the ceremony did not affect the Thames. The event was held entirely on land, and nothing from the ritual was placed, poured or released into the river.

"The ceremonial lamps will remain on the riverbank rather than being floated on the water, allowing us to honour the spirit of the tradition while ensuring the Thames remains undisturbed. That same principle extends across the event, with measures to minimise waste, reduce single-use plastics and ensure the site and surrounding environment are treated responsibly," the spokesperson said.

The ceremony featured music, chants and prayers, with spiritual leaders, Hindu organisations, and members of the South Asian and British Hindu communities in attendance. Organisers said the event was open to people of all backgrounds and aimed to spread a wider message of gratitude and respect for nature.

"At its heart, Ganga Aarti reminds us not to take the natural world for granted. Gratitude towards nature should be expressed not only through prayer but also through the care and responsibility with which we treat the environment around us," Chinmaya Mission UK said.

The event was held as part of Totally Thames, a festival that celebrates the River Thames through arts, heritage, education and environmental initiatives. The festival has been running since 1997.

(With Inputs from PTI)