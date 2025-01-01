Psychic Who Predicted Covid Warns Of WW3 And Global Catastrophes In 2025 - Here's What's Coming

Renowned psychic Nicolas Aujula, known for his highly publicized and often controversial predictions, has unveiled his vision for the upcoming year. Aujula, who claims to have accurately predicted major global events, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, paints a diverse picture of 2025.

According to The Mirror, the 38-year-old hypnotherapist who specializes in past life regression, and who resides in south London, anticipates the resignation of the UK prime minister and significant advancements in medical technology, particularly in the field of lab-grown organs. He claims to have discovered his psychic abilities at age 17, experiencing visions of past lives as a seamstress in China and a nun in the Himalayas.

The news outlet further reports that since then, he says he has accurately predicted events such as Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. For 2024 he foresaw Donald Trump winning the US election and a rise in artificial intelligence, both of which have come true-and he said when he is correct, he finds it very validating.

While predicting remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence and significant social justice reforms, Aujula also issued grave warnings, including the potential outbreak of World War 3, a global challenge that could fundamentally alter the international landscape.

However, not all is grim. Aujula predicts a long-awaited reconciliation between estranged royal siblings, Princes William and Harry. This reconciliation, if realized, could significantly improve the image of the British Royal Family, which has been plagued by rumors of discord.