Lost 1950s Wedding Album Returned To Owner After Community Effort

A local cafe owner in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, recently shared a post about an old wedding album they found abandoned outside their business, the BBC reported. They initially thought of throwing it away, but hesitated and then decided to look inside.

According to People magazine, the album was found by Andrew Bedford and his partner Eva Lemperger. They are the owner of Eva's Kitchen in Wakefield.

Once they looked at the photos inside, they shared a public appeal on social media, hoping someone in the community might recognise the bride and groom whose names had faded away.

"It looks quite old and may have a lot of sentimental value to someone," they wrote on Facebook. "I'm posting it here in case the owner or their family recognizes it."

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They also shared photos of the aged book with handwritten notes inside. According to the BBC, they also contacted their local newspaper, which published an appeal.

The post caught the attention of a local family historian, Anne-Marie Fawcett, who saw the story appear in the Wakefield Express. She is an enthusiast who loves diving into old mysteries.

"One of the names that jumped out of me was Maureen Bullivant," she told the BBC about the handwriting. “An unusual name like that is a researcher's dream.”

"If she'd have been Smith, I might not have touched it but she was Bullivant. It's not a name I'm familiar with and certainly not a Wakefield name."

"It's a place I'd never heard of so when I looked at the faded list I couldn't make it out, but as soon as I got that information I could see it," Fawcett said as quoted. "It's like those paint books you'd get as a kid when you put water over the page and the image would appear. It all of a sudden made sense."

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Using digital tools and careful detective work, the researcher examined faded details in the photographs, tracked down clues linked to a church in Sheffield, and cross-referenced regional records.

Finally, after accessing marriage records, it was confirmed that Barbara Parr and Maxwell Dawson were the couple who were wed at that same church on June 24, 1957. An old school friend of the family eventually helped confirm a key connection, allowing the historian to track down the couple's son online.

When the son, 65-year-old Michael Dawson, received a message, he was stunned. According to The Guardian, Dawson revealed that the album had actually been stolen during a break-in at a storage unit.

He and his brother had placed their late parents' most treasured belongings there for safekeeping, only to discover later that everything had been taken.

"I tracked Michael down on Facebook and sent him a message, which is something I would never usually do," she said. "But I thought I'd be devastated if it was me and I just felt the album needed to go back to its family."

"I asked him if he was the son of Barbara and Maxwell and he said yes, and then he rang me and well, I felt like we'd known each other for ages," she added.