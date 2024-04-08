UK Police Look For 'Asian' Man Who Stabbed Woman '4-5 Times'

The police have released a photo of the suspect.

The police in the UK are looking for a man who reportedly stabbed a 27-year-old woman, pushing her baby in a pram. The West Yorkshire Police have released the photos of the suspect, 25-year-old Habibur Masum, who lives in the Oldham area and are asking people to report any sightings of him. The woman, who has not been formally identified, was stabbed at about 3.20pm on Saturday in Westgate area of Bradford, The Guardian said in a report. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Her baby, who was in the pram at the time of the attack, was unharmed.

"We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further inquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area," The Guardian quoted DCI Stacey Atkinson as saying.

The police believe the woman and the attacker knew each other.

"We have had significant resources following up a number of lines of inquiry to locate Habibur Masum but at this time his whereabouts is unknown," said Ms Atkinson.

In the release, the police has described Masum as an "Asian man, of slim build". They have also released a photograph of the suspect, which show the 25-year-old in a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black. He is also wearing light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers.

An Instagram handle, believed to be of Masum, says he is from Sylhet, Bangladesh.

The police also said that a knife was found at the scene but it is not clear if Masum was armed, said the BBC.

A witness reported seeing him wearing a grey hoody with the hood up after the incident, the outlet further said.

The Telegraph quoted some eyewitnesses as saying that the woman was stabbed "four to five times" in the neck while shopping with a friend.

"I saw that the lady was lying face down on the pavement next to a pushchair with her five-month-old baby inside. I turned her over. There was a lot of blood and I checked for a pulse, but couldn't find one. I could see the knife wounds to her neck, and I tried to do CPR. Her friend was screaming," a shop owner Geo Khan told the outlet.