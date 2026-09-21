When Shweta Bachchan Revealed What She Hates About Aishwarya Rai

Seven years ago, Shweta Bachchan, who has largely stayed away from lights, camera and action, appeared on Koffee With Karan with her brother Abhishek Bachchan. During the 13th episode of Season 6, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Shweta what she loved, hated and tolerated about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

While Shweta did not hold back from praising Aishwarya for making it big in life and being a fantastic mother, she also shared one thing she found annoying about her.

“I hate that she takes forever to return phone calls and messages. I tolerate her time management,” she said.

The exchange gave viewers a glimpse into the equation between the Bachchan siblings and Aishwarya. Not just that, the same episode also had a moment when Shweta was asked to choose between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

“Who is the better actor, Abhishek or Aishwarya?” Shweta replied, “Abhishek.”

Her answer came despite Aishwarya's successful career and the fact that the two actors had worked together in films such as Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho and Guru among others.

Abhishek also found himself in a tricky spot when Karan put him on the spot with a question about the two important women in his life. He asked Abhishek whether he was more scared of his wife or his mother.

Without much hesitation, The Happy New Year star replied, “My mother.” Shweta immediately disagreed and said, “Wife,” prompting Abhishek to tell her, “It's my rapid fire, be quiet.”

Abhishek Bachchan has acted in films, including Guru, Yuva, Paa, Delhi 6, Bunty Aur Babli and Bluffmaster, among others. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai is known for her performances in films such as Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Jodhaa Akbar, and more.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.

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