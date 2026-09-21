Raghav Chadha Has A Special Message For Parineeti Chopra Ahead Of <i>Shaque</i> Release

Parineeti Chopra is ready to take a new step in her acting career as she makes her web series debut with Shaque: Trust No One. Ahead of the release, her husband and politician Raghav Chadha shared a special message for the actor on Instagram.

He praised Parineeti for the time and effort she put into the project and spoke about seeing her work during his visit to the shoot in Shimla. Raghav also said he was happy to see her take on a role that was different and challenging. His visit also gave him a chance to meet the team behind the show and see their work closely.

Raghav wrote, “So proud of you Parineeti Chopra. I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with. Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. Can't wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September.”

In the comments section, Parineeti wrote, "This is the sweetest! Thanks, Ragaii. People need to know what a big, supportive, and protective husband you were during this time."

Shaque: Trust No One centres on a mother whose baby disappears, setting her on a relentless nine-year journey to uncover what happened. As her search progresses, she begins to uncover secrets that challenge her understanding of trust, relationships and the people she once believed she knew best.

Written and directed by Rensil D'Silva, the show is produced by Siddharth P. Malhotra under Alchemy Films. It also features Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas and Harleen Sethi in key roles.

Shaque will premiere on Netflix on September 24.

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