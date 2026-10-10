Beyond The Rs 31,000 Crore Family Legacy, Navya Naveli Nanda Is Betting On India's Startups

Navya Naveli Nanda is a 28-year-old businesswoman who is carving out her own path beyond her family's Rs 31,000 crore legacy. Taking to Instagram four days ago, the entrepreneur announced her new venture, Naveli Ventures.

Navya Naveli Nanada's New Business

Explaining what the new business is all about, Navya wrote, "Something I've been building for a while and I'm so excited to finally share it! Naveli Ventures is the strategic venture arm of the Nanda Family Office. From deep tech and space to clean energy, AI, advanced manufacturing, and health, we're here to back new ideas, support emerging technologies, and grow alongside the founders building for the future of India."

She added that ideas capable of changing industries, improving lives, and reshaping economies need more than just capital to grow. India's startups also need partners who can help them expand and stand consistently by their side. Building a business takes time, and founders need partners who can patiently support them through that journey.

"Beyond capital, we show up as those partners, with the relationships, expertise, and patience to help great companies grow," Navya wrote, explaining the role of Naveli Ventures in supporting India's startups.

She further explained that the future of the country belongs to those who are building something new to solve real-world problems, and her new venture will back such businesses with "capital, capacity, and conviction."

Reacting to her post, Shweta Bachchan wrote, "As always, so proud of you, Navya. Love you."

Karan Johar commented, "Congratulations, my daring Navya! So proud."

Suhana Khan said, "Congratulations."

Navya Naveli Nanda Is Building Identity Beyond Rs 31,000 Crore Family Legacy

Speaking on a podcast a few months ago, Nikhil Nanda, Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Kubota Limited, said that his children would eventually become the Nanda family's shareholder voice, but their surname does not guarantee them a position in the company.

"Navya is now showing a willingness to participate more and more in EKL," he said, adding, "She has to earn her position."

Nikhil described his daughter, who recently graduated from IIM Ahmedabad, as smart and ambitious.

While attending the launch of Aparajita, the Hindi edition of former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya's memoir Indomitable, Navya spoke about building her own identity.

The entrepreneur said, "I would never want to restrict my identity to just my last name." She further noted that the legacy passed on to her is far greater than anything she could achieve on her own.

She also spoke about her grandmother Ritu Nanda's influence on her journey. "A lot of my dadi's ambition, a lot of her strength, and a lot of what she did when she was younger, and what I saw growing up, has led me to be sitting here on this stage sharing that with you today," the businesswoman said.

Navya Naveli Nanda has so far co-founded Aara Health and Project Naveli. She also co-founded Nimaya, a foundation that continues to empower women. The foundation recently took its GenAI Ready Naari programme to Assam.

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