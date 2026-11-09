Ranbir Kapoor Asks Raha What Made Her Sad, Her Adorable Reply Leaves Neetu Kapoor In A Spot

Ranbir Kapoor is a hands-on dad to his darling Raha. It won't be wrong to say that he is clearly winning the girl dad race. From cherishing tiny moments to celebrating milestones, Ranbir makes sure he is available for his daughter.

Now, his mother, actress Neetu Kapoor, has shared a sweet detail from their [Ranbir and Raha] everyday conversation.

During an episode of Kamiya Jani's Curly Tales, featuring Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu spoke about the special routine Ranbir has with Raha.

She said, “I like what Ranbir has with Raha every night. He would ask, ‘What made you [Raha] happy today?' Then she would say what made her happy and what made you sad and then she expresses. I think that is a wonderful thing.”

Neetu then recalled one particular incident that took place while she was performing aarti. She said, “I was doing aarti and Raha got hit on her head while doing aarti. So poor thing got hit.”

The incident became a part of Ranbir and Raha's nightly conversation. Neetu explained that when Ranbir asked his daughter what made her sad that day, Raha had a very specific answer, and it involved her grandmother.

“So her father asked her at night, ' What made you sad?' Dida hit me on my head,” Neetu recalled.

Raha's complaint did not end there. Ranbir immediately called Neetu to ask what had happened. “He FaceTimed me, they were sleeping and he said, ‘Mom you hit my child on the head.' I said ‘No bachay, I was doing aarti.' When she came down, she got hit,” she said.

The anecdote also revealed what Raha calls her grandmother. When asked, “What does she call you?”, Neetu replied, “Dida.”

The story gives a glimpse into the equation between Ranbir and Raha.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt recently celebrated Raha's fourth birthday, marking another milestone for their little girl.

Sharing the pictures from Bluey-themed birthday bash, Alia said, “She is 4.”

Alia has also shared glimpses of their festive celebrations, including pictures from Diwali, giving fans a peek into the family's celebrations.

“The light of my life. Happy Diwali to you and yours. Hope you are surrounded by lots and lots of love,” her message read.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is making all the right noises at the box office. In four days, the film has collected Rs 238.85 crore (net) in India as per Sacnilk.