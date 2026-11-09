'None Of Us Are Bigger Than <i>Ramayana</i>': Yash Opens Up On Playing 'Not A Straight Villain' Amid Ravana Glorification Debate

The makers of Ramayana have shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how Yash was transformed into Ravana for the film.

The video features Yash, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra talking about the character and what went into bringing him to life.

The video comes amid the ongoing debate over the alleged glorification of Ravana in the film. Some viewers have questioned whether the makers are giving the antagonist too much importance and presenting him in a way that could make audiences sympathise with him, while leaving Lord Rama's character overshadowed.

Sharing the video on social media, the makers wrote, "Witness what went into bringing RAVANA to life."

In the video, Namit Malhotra spoke about the challenge of casting Yash as Ravana, given the actor's popularity among audiences.

He said, "You being Ravana, who is technically one of the most disliked characters in the country. So you've got Ravana, one of the most disliked figures, and then you have Yash, someone people are obsessed with as a superstar."

Ranbir Kapoor also spoke about why Yash was the right choice for the role.

He said, "Just the choice to play Ravana and represent him again in his truest form is not easy. You needed somebody larger than life, somebody with that aura and star power that Yash comes with."

Yash revealed that his decision to play Ravana initially surprised even his friends and family.

He said, "None of my friends or family- everybody- was like, "Why do you want to play Ravana?" As a producer, I wanted to make Ramayana because it's our story, but as an actor, I wanted to play Ravana. The only challenge was that people thought, "Okay, you are loved by people, and if you're doing a character who is so hated, people won't be able to celebrate you or appreciate you.""

Explaining why he still wanted to take up the role, the actor added, "I said, 'Yeah, but that's how the story should be. I know stardom and all these things are fine, but at the end of the day, none of us are bigger than Ramayana.'"

Namit Malhotra said that the film would explore different aspects of Ravana's personality. "Ravana is that celebrated evil character that the world should come and see for who he is," he said.

Nitesh Tiwari also spoke about Ravana's many qualities, asking, "A great astrologer, a great devotee of Shiva, a great warrior, nearly immortal. What went wrong?"

Yash, meanwhile, explained how he looks at the character. He said, "We need to understand that he's not a straightforward villain. Rama is like the heart. Ravana is like the brain. And there is always a conflict between your mind and your heart."

Ranbir praised Yash's interpretation of the character, saying, "The way he has played it is such a new representation, such a complex understanding of that character."

Yash also recalled his first discussions with Namit Malhotra about the film and how wearing Ravana's costume helped him connect with the role.

He said, "The moment Namit and I started discussing it, we realised we had a similar dream, and that clicked right there. I think that was the starting point for me. Also, the moment I wore those costumes, I don't know, something about that crown. The moment I wore it, I kind of felt like I was Ravana."

Nitesh Tiwari spoke about Yash's screen presence and his understanding of the character.

He said, "When he comes on screen, you cannot take your eyes off him. He's out there. He is commanding your attention. He wants your attention. He embodied Ravana to the core."

Namit Malhotra wrapped up the discussion by saying, "I had a vision for Ramayana, and Yash has the ambition to do the impossible. That's where the vision met ambition in the truest sense."

About The Ravana Glorification Debate

The portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana has become a talking point, with some viewers questioning whether the film is giving the character too much prominence. Social media discussions have centred on his larger-than-life presentation and the possibility of portraying him as a complex, sympathetic figure rather than simply as the antagonist.

Some critics feel that exploring Ravana's qualities and backstory is one thing, but presenting him in a way that risks justifying his actions is another. There have also been concerns about whether the focus on Ravana could take away from Lord Rama's importance in the epic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is planned as a two-part epic. The first part released on November 5.

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