Amid <i>Ramayana's</i> Ravana Glorification Debate, Susmita Mukherjee Says, 'He's Only There As A Mirror To Show Us Evil'

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was the most anticipated Hindi release this year, and it sure has lived up to the audience's expectations. At least the box office figures say so.

Nitesh Tiwari's epic, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, is wreaking havoc at the box office, having crossed Rs 100 crore in India in two days and Rs 200 crore worldwide. Interestingly, the story of the victory of good over evil and Ram vs Ravana is quite the flavour of the season.

An epic as old as time, Ramayana has found its way into various stories over the years. One of the latest releases to incorporate elements of it is Nayyi Navelli, spearheaded by Yami Gautam.

Nayyi Navelli begins as a quirky domestic comedy but soon transforms into a mythological tale involving a mythical stone called the Kaal Sheel stone (linked to Treta Yuga lore and Ram-Ravana mythology). Thus comes the epic showdown between good and evil.

One of the standout performances in the film is by veteran actor Susmita Mukherjee, one of the ultimate queens of comedy, if you may call her that. With her blend of quirky comedy and generational banter, she plays the Dadi of the Awasthi household and is at her hilarious best.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the actor opened up about all things Ramayana, Lord Ram vs Ravana, and shared her opinion on one of the trending topics surrounding the recently released epic: Is Ravana being glorified or justified?

On being asked if she believes Ravana had many layers to his personality, Susmita Mukherjee says, "Everybody's come for the role. Everybody has chosen what role they want to play. And they play that role in the script of life. Having said that, Ravana is representing the dasa doshas group of Ravana, all the negative. So common man, all the 10 things of Raavan, all the qualities which are inside us. So to be able to identify, to make it scripturally relevant to show good versus evil, you have to create this."

"But it's for a discerning audience to understand that. So he's only there as a mirror to show us evil. We are not there to judge, which is what Diwali, Deepavali, is all about," she adds.

On Adaptations Like Ramayana Being Judged by Audiences For Emotional Connection

There has been incessant chatter about Ramayana for all the religious sentiments it touches upon. Many were, and still are, not happy with the casting of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama.

Sai Pallavi as Sita was immensely trolled for a variety of reasons, from her hair texture to her looks and accent. The judgements are endless, and it is largely the emotional connection to one of India's most cherished epics that leads to such scrutiny.

Susmita Mukherjee says that it is indeed lovely to see people so culturally connected to their roots. She reiterates that epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata are our wisdom keepers and have myriad layers to them.

The actor shares, "These epics are keeping our wisdom, keeping our culture, keeping-- they are actually also, through the tales of Shruti, coming down generations to us. So I think it's very nice for people to be culturally connected, you know, emotionally connected."

"And intellect to hey intellect to ka AI ka zamana hai, aap log ka zamana hai. Beyond that lies consciousness, our core consciousness, core values, core understanding. So these epics can really be life-changing for all of us through time, any day, any time, for any generation," she adds.

Yami Gautam As Sita

As the release of Ramayana gained momentum, a few social media posts started making the rounds, with users saying Yami Gautam would be luminous as Sita.

Does Susmita Mukherjee agree?

She says, "People have their opinions. They say something about Ranbir, they say something about her."

The actor graciously says that she hasn't watched Ramayana yet; therefore, it would not be fair to compare. However, she applauds Sai Pallavi as Sita.

Speaking of working with Yami Gautam in Nayyi Naveli, she says, "She's a very, for lack of better words, a very balanced human being, from what we saw. She's very correct in her behaviour. She's honest, balanced, good, and professional."

"She knows exactly what she wants. She's very clear. She's very humble also. 'Please help me. Help me when I need it.' So I thought it was wonderful. And she won us over from the very first reading by saying that," concludes Susmita Mukherjee.

As for Ramayana, the film released in theatres on November 5 and is going steady at the box office.

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