'Wanted To Be A Student Leader': Pankaj Tripathi Reveals He Was Beaten Up By Police

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, alongside comedian Zakir Khan and educator Dr Vikas Divyakirti.

During the conversation, the actor looked back at his student days, his early struggles and the journey that eventually brought him recognition in the film industry. He also recalled working at a hotel before becoming an actor and revealed that he had once received offers to join politics.

Pankaj Tripathi Recalls Working At A Hotel Before Becoming An Actor

During the episode, an audience member asked Pankaj if he had ever considered pursuing a different career while he was a student. Responding to the question, the actor spoke about his brief interest in student politics and an experience that made him reconsider his decision.

He said, "I wanted to be a student leader, but the police beat me so badly that I changed my mind that very day. I even worked at a hotel for two years, peeling onions and potatoes. I felt my destiny was elsewhere and not this. Eventually, I got into acting, so these things happen naturally; let it take its course."

The conversation also touched upon Pankaj's journey as an outsider in the entertainment industry. When Navjot Singh Sidhu asked him about making a name for himself without a film industry background and whether OTT platforms had played a role in his success, the actor acknowledged the opportunities offered by digital platforms.

Pankaj said, "I agree that OTT helped outsiders make a name for themselves. We all belong to ordinary families, but in this democratic space we got opportunities and worked hard to earn our places. This possibility exists for every kid in India, and of course new mediums emerge, so new opportunities open up."

Pankaj Tripathi On Receiving Offers To Join Politics

Apart from discussing his early struggles, Pankaj also revealed that he had received offers to enter politics after establishing himself as an actor. However, he had earlier spoken about why he was hesitant to switch careers.

During an interaction at Express eAdda in 2020, Pankaj addressed the possibility of entering politics and explained why leaving acting for another profession would be a difficult decision.

He had said, "I have worked so hard to be an actor, and now people recognise me as an actor. It would seem a bit strange if I shifted careers from abhineta (actor) to neta (politician). But politics does have the ability to effect change that can impact the lives of people directly. I don't know, maybe, in the future, if the opportunity presents itself."

Pankaj Tripathi has since become one of the most recognised actors in Hindi cinema, with performances across films and OTT projects earning him considerable appreciation. He is particularly known for his work in Mirzapur, Stree, Newton, Mimi and OMG 2.