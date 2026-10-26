All You Need To Know About Vinod Kapri's <i>Pyre</i> Ahead Of October 30 Release

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri is bringing his acclaimed drama Pyre to Indian theatres. The film, which has earned recognition on the festival circuit, is now set to release on October 30. The movie tells the story of an ageing couple grappling with loneliness, seeking companionship and dealing with the pain of separation as their children move away in search of better opportunities.

Here's everything to know about Pyre, its cast and the recognition it has received ahead of its release.

Plot and Cast

Set in 2024 against the beautiful backdrop of Uttarakhand's Kumaon mountains, Pyre is a deeply moving love story of an elderly couple, Padam and Tulsi, who continue to wait for their distant son to return home. The film addresses complex themes like migration from Himalayan villages and systemic abandonment, all anchored by a powerful musical score composed by Oscar-winner Mychael Danna and lyrics penned by Gulzar.

The lead roles are played by 80-year-old Padam Singh Kapri, director Vinod Kapri's uncle, and 70-year-old Heera Devi, a local Kumaoni folk artist. The supporting cast includes regional talent like Subhash Chandra, Shubham Chaudhary and Sadab Khan in key roles.

In an interview with Mid-Day, director Vinop Kapri opened up about making Pyre with non-actors. "My team and I were nervous when we attended the film festival because the film is about a remote village in Uttarakhand and stars non-actors. But the moment the last title credit rolled, the response was incredible. People had tears in their eyes; some kept talking to us and others wanted to have a conversation with Amma and Bubu [Singh and Devi]," the filmmaker said.

Global Festival Recognition and Accolades

Before making its debut in Indian theatres, Pyre enjoyed an extraordinarily successful run on the international festival circuit. The film made its grand world premiere at the 28th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in 2024, where it won the Best Film PÖFF Audience Award.

From there, it toured major global events including the São Paulo International Film Festival, Cambridge Film Festival and London Indian Film Festival at the BFI. Pyre was also the opening film at the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival and won the Jury Special Mention Award in the Asian Cinema Competition section.

Pyre has also won the Best Film Audience Award in Spain, London and Birmingham. More recently, the film won the Best Feature Film Grand Jury Award in Stuttgart, Germany.

Also Read | Indian Film Pyre Leads Nominations At Imagine India International Film Festival