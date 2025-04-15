Indian Film <i>Pyre</i> Leads Nominations At Imagine India International Film Festival

Indian film Pyre was nominated in 6 categories in Spain's prestigious 24th Imagine India International Film Festival. A film by National award winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri, nominated in Best Film, Best Director, Best Story, Best Music, Best DOP and Best Sound Designing Category.

Vinod Kapri is nominated for Best Film, Best Director and Best Story.

Life of Pi fame Canadian composer Academy award winner Mychael Danna was nominated for Best Music .

Manas Bhattacharya secured a nomination for Best DOP while Soustav Naskar Nominated for Best Sound Design.

The 24th edition of Imagine India International Film Festival will take place in Madrid from Sep 1 to 16 Sep 2025.

The Festival Imagine India is mainly devoted to promote friendship and cooperation between Indian Subcontinent, rest of Asia and Spain and along with it the European Union.

It's aim is to showcase and focus attention on films coming mainly from India, but with some concessions to the other countries of the Indian Subcontinent and rest of Asia, in order to contribute to the better comprehension of Indian Culture, and to the development of more fluid relations among the Indian Subcontinent and Europe.