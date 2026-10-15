Government Mandates Caller Name Display From November 1: Here's What It Means

Mobile users often complain about pesky calls from unknown numbers asking about loans, insurance, or credit cards. Some calls are genuine, but a lot of them are fraudulent. To curb such calls, the Indian government has announced that from November 1, telecom operators must implement a system that displays a caller's officially registered name right on the customer's phone screen when they call you.

The change comes through an amendment to the Unified Licence Agreement, which updates the definition of Calling Line Identification (CLI). As per the news agency ANI, the Ministry of Communications recently issued a directive telling telecom service providers to implement the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) service.

According to the new guidelines, the user's screen will display the details in a specific order when an incoming call hits their phone. Identification of the caller can include the telephone identifier assigned by a telecom service provider, the subscriber's name recorded in its records, or any other identification specified by the licensor.

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As per the news agency, the definition earlier covered a subscriber's identity through a telephone number, an IP address or another identification. But the amended definition explicitly includes the subscriber's registered name as a form of caller identification.

If the number is already in your contacts list, it will show whatever name you saved. If you don't have the number saved, the phone will pull the details directly from the telecom operator's database and display it on the screen.

For anyone calling from outside the country, the screen will simply flag it as an "International Call".

This feature is rolling out for modern networks running on 4G and newer technologies. Older networks like 2G and 3G, alongside traditional landlines, will be looked at later.

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The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) states that the amendment has been made under the provisions of the Unified Licence Agreement, which allow changes to licence terms in the public interest, for national security, or to ensure the proper functioning of telecommunication services.

The revised definition replaces the existing provision of the Unified Licence Agreement and will take effect on November 1, 2026.

"Calling Line Identification means the telecommunication identifier assigned to a calling user by the licensee providing telecommunication service to such user; or the name of the user as recorded in subscriber data record or such other identification as the Licensor may specify from time to time," the Dept of Telecommunications said as quoted.

Dependency on telecom providers maintaining databases

The setup relies on telecom providers maintaining databases that match phone numbers with the verified names people provided when signing up for their SIM cards. When a call comes in, the receiving network queries that database on the fly to fetch the right identity.