5 Elephant Underpasses Among Big Infra Push Near Bengal's Siliguri

In a major boost for infrastructure along the Nepal border on the strategically important Siliguri Corridor, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has announced a major highway upgradation project.



"In West Bengal, we have approved Rs 2,077.18 crore for the four-laning of the 31.02-km Bagdogra-Panitanki-Kharibari-Galgalia section of NH-327 in Darjeeling district. The project will include construction of three major bridges, one Road Over Bridge (ROB), five elephant underpasses and service roads on both sides, strengthening connectivity while ensuring safer movement for both people and wildlife," Nitin Gadkari said.



Galgalia is a border town situated near Bhadrapur in Nepal, which is a regional connectivity hub with road and air connectivity to Kathmandu.

The four-laning project begins near Galgalia and ends at Bagdogra, where the highway merges with the National Highway 27 near the Bagdogra Airport, which is also soon going to have a brand-new passenger terminal designed to handle 3,000 peak-hour passengers.

The new terminal will include 10 parking bays for A321/B737 type narrow body aircraft and multi-level car parking, and it has been designed as a 'Green Building' utilising renewable energy.



"Located along the strategically vital Siliguri Corridor, the project will strengthen connectivity to northeast India and improve access towards Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. The four-laning will decongest Bagdogra, Naxalbari, Kharibari and Panitanki, enhance connectivity to Bagdogra airport and key regional centres, and enable faster movement of agricultural, horticultural, tea and other local produce to larger markets," Gadkari added.

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista welcomed the announcement and pointed out that the project goes much beyond just regional connectivity.



The upgraded highway, NH-327, will provide an alternative route to NH27 and will become part of the major network of highways in this strategically important area, which is covered by the Asian Highway 2 (AH2) in Siliguri and forms a vital 38-kilometer international economic corridor connecting the India-Nepal border at Panitanki to the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari.



"I am happy to share that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved Rs 2,077.18 crore for the four-laning of the 31.02-km Bagdogra-Panitanki-Khoribari-Galgalia Section of NH-327 in Darjeeling district. This will be another major step towards strengthening road connectivity and infrastructure in our Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars region, particularly along the strategically important Siliguri Corridor," Raju Bista said.



"Furthermore, it will significantly improve connectivity between North Bengal and the Northeast, while strengthening access towards Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. Given the strategic importance of the Siliguri Corridor, the project has significance beyond regional connectivity. It will contribute to strengthening the economic infrastructure of North Bengal, while supporting the movement of essential goods, services and people between the eastern and northeastern parts of the country," Raju Bista added.



India has been boosting infrastructure in the Siliguri corridor with major infra projects being taken up to ensure this strategic lifeline to the northeastern region of the country has improved connectivity.

India is also planning to build a strategic underground rail and highway upgrade along the sensitive Siliguri Corridor (Chicken's Neck) to secure disruption-proof connectivity to the northeast. A key strategic priority is the planned 40-km underground rail corridor, connecting the North East with the rest of the country.

Planning is on to lay underground railway tracks, and make the existing tracks four-line, creating additional capacity and ensuring uninterrupted, resilient rail movement through this critical transit zone for both passengers and freight. A high-speed rail service to the region is also being planned with the Siliguri to Varanasi HSR (High-Speed Rail) corridor.