Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition Launched In India At Rs 19.90 Lakh; Here's What's New

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new special edition of its flagship sports touring motorcycle - Hayabusa. The new variant will retail alongside the standard Hayabusa lineup. The motorcycle receives exclusive styling elements, cosmetic enhancements, and a few rider-focused refinements, while the standard Hayabusa also gets three new colour options. Priced at Rs 18,99,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the updated Hayabusa continues alongside the new Hayabusa Special Edition, which is priced at Rs 19,90,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

What Makes The Hayabusa Special Edition Different?

The Hayabusa Special Edition is offered exclusively in Pearl Vigor Blue and receives a number of visual upgrades over the standard motorcycle.

These include special graphics and wheel finishes, a three-dimensional SUZUKI emblem on the fuel tank, a dedicated Special Edition badge, anodised details for the muffler-end and heat guard, and a single-seat cowl supplied as standard equipment.

Three New Colour Options For Standard Hayabusa

Suzuki has also refreshed the Hayabusa with three new dual-tone paint schemes:

Candy Daring Red / Glass Sparkle Black

Metallic Galaxy Gray / Candy Burnt Gold

Pearl Vigor Blue / Pearl Brilliant White

Also Read - Rallyist Phoebe Avoids Crashing Her Maruti Suzuki Gypsy During Rally Of Himalayas: Video

New Battery And Electronic Updates

The latest Hayabusa now gets a new ELIIY Power lithium-ion battery, which is lighter and more compact than before. Suzuki says the battery provides more stable voltage delivery under load.

The company has also revised the settings for the Launch Control System and Power Mode Selector. Another notable update is to the Smart Cruise Control system, which can now remain active during gear shifts, allowing riders to maintain their selected speed without needing to reapply throttle input.

Also Read - Tenere 700 To R7: 5 Yamaha Big Bikes India Wants As Brand Explores Premium Segment Re-Entry

Familiar 1,340cc Engine Continues

Power continues to come from the well-known 1,340cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine. The fuel-injected DOHC motor is tuned to deliver strong torque across the rev range and remains one of the defining characteristics of the Hayabusa.

Suzuki says the exhaust note has been developed using its Exhaust Sound Quality Evaluation Program, balancing an engaging startup sound with comfort during regular riding.

Premium Hardware Remains Unaltered

Underneath, the Hayabusa retains its twin-spar aluminium frame and swingarm, paired with adjustable KYB inverted front forks. The motorcycle rides on Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tyres, while braking duties are handled by Brembo Stylema front callipers and twin 320 mm floating discs.

The bodywork continues to benefit from extensive wind-tunnel development, aimed at improving stability and rider comfort at high speeds.

Also Read - Mortality Is Real: 5 Cars Under Rs 50 Lakh To Make You Cherish Every Km Clocked

Features And Rider Aids

The Hayabusa's electronics package remains comprehensive, featuring:

Motion Track Traction Control System

Bi-directional Quick Shift System

Suzuki Easy Start System

Low RPM Assist

Slope Dependent Control System

Full LED lighting setup

Availability

The Suzuki Hayabusa Special Edition and updated standard Hayabusa variants are now available through Suzuki Motorcycle India dealerships across the country. Suzuki Genuine Accessories and branded Hayabusa riding gear will also be available for interested buyers.