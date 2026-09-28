Tenere 700 To R7: 5 Yamaha Big Bikes India Wants As Brand Explores Premium Segment Re-Entry

For years, Yamaha's big-bike fans in India have had little to cheer about. Models such as the YZF-R1 gradually disappeared from the market as stricter emission norms and changing business priorities reshaped the brand's lineup. While Yamaha has kept enthusiasts engaged with products like the R2 and XSR155, the company's presence in the higher-displacement motorcycle space remains limited.

That could change. Yamaha Motor India Chairman Hajime Aota recently indicated to ET Auto that the company is evaluating opportunities in the premium motorcycle segment once again. For riders who have long wished for the return of Yamaha's larger-capacity machines, that statement offers a glimmer of hope.

If Yamaha's premium plans take shape, there are several global models that deserve a place in its India portfolio. From the adventure-ready Tenere 700 to the track-focused R7, here are five Yamaha motorcycles we would most like to see on Indian roads.

Yamaha R7

The YZF-R7 has carved out a niche as a sportbike that blends everyday usability with genuine performance. Powered by Yamaha's 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine, it delivers strong, accessible torque, while its lightweight chassis, adjustable suspension and sharp handling make it equally at home on twisty roads and track days.

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Adding to its appeal is the aggressive R-series styling and a growing list of rider aids, including ride-by-wire technology, selectable riding modes and a quickshifter. The result is a motorcycle that offers the look and feel of a supersport without the demanding nature of a full-blown superbike.

Yamaha Tenere 700

The Tenere 700 has built a strong following globally by combining adventure-ready hardware with a relatively simple and lightweight package. Power comes from Yamaha's 689cc CP2 parallel-twin engine producing around 73 hp and 68 Nm, paired with ride-by-wire technology and selectable riding modes.

Designed for serious off-road use, it features a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel setup, long-travel suspension and over 240 mm of ground clearance. Modern touches include a 6.3-inch vertical TFT display with smartphone connectivity, a USB-C charging port and Yamaha's signature rally-inspired styling.

Yamaha MT-09

The MT-09 has earned a reputation as one of the most engaging naked motorcycles in its class, thanks largely to Yamaha's CP3 engine. The 890cc three-cylinder motor delivers strong mid-range performance, a distinctive exhaust note and an accessible powerband that works equally well on city streets and open highways.

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Complementing the engine is a lightweight chassis, sharp handling and a comprehensive electronics package that includes IMU-based rider aids, multiple riding modes and a quickshifter. Add in the upright riding position and everyday practicality, and the MT-09 offers a blend of performance and usability that few rivals can match.

Yamaha Lander 250

The Lander 250 is Yamaha's take on a lightweight dual-sport motorcycle, combining everyday practicality with genuine off-road capability. Powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine producing around 21 PS and 20.5 Nm, it uses a simple, proven platform that prioritises reliability and ease of ownership.

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What makes the Lander appealing is its adventure-ready setup. With a 21-inch front wheel, 18-inch rear wheel, long-travel suspension and 240 mm of ground clearance, it is built to tackle rough roads and trails with confidence. Despite its rugged nature, the upright ergonomics, relatively low weight and modern features such as LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and a digital instrument cluster make it well-suited to daily commuting as well.

Yamaha XSR900

The XSR900 stands out by blending retro-inspired styling with the performance of Yamaha's acclaimed CP3 platform. At its heart is an 890cc three-cylinder engine that delivers strong torque and an engaging character, paired with a lightweight Deltabox chassis and fully adjustable suspension for sharp handling.

Despite its classic design influences, the XSR900 is thoroughly modern underneath. It features IMU-based rider aids, multiple riding modes, cruise control, a quickshifter and a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, making it one of the most advanced retro roadsters in Yamaha's global lineup.