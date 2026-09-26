Suzuki Developing New Turbo-Petrol Engine For India-Spec Cars

Suzuki is working on a new-generation direct-injection turbo-petrol engine that is expected to play a key role in future models for growth markets, including India. The development signals that conventional petrol engines will continue to remain an important part of the company's long-term powertrain strategy alongside hybrids, electric vehicles and alternative fuel technologies.

The upcoming engine, internally known as DITC, was revealed during Suzuki's Technology Strategy 2026 presentation. While the company has not disclosed specifications such as engine capacity, power output, torque figures, or launch timelines, it has outlined the objective behind the project.

Focus on Performance, Efficiency

According to Suzuki, the new DITC engine is being developed to deliver stronger performance while simultaneously improving fuel efficiency. This approach differs from conventional turbocharged engines that are often designed primarily to increase power output.

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The company believes the new powertrain could help meet evolving customer expectations while addressing stricter emissions and efficiency requirements across global markets. For Maruti Suzuki, such an engine could provide greater flexibility across multiple vehicle segments, ranging from hatchbacks to midsize SUVs.

A key advantage of turbocharged direct-injection technology is its ability to generate strong torque from a relatively small engine displacement. At the same time, direct fuel injection allows more precise fuel management, helping improve both performance and efficiency.

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Engine Efficiency Remains Priority

Beyond the new turbo-petrol engine, Suzuki is also investing in improving the thermal efficiency of its internal-combustion engines. Thermal efficiency refers to how effectively an engine converts fuel energy into usable power, with higher efficiency resulting in less energy being lost as heat.

The company's current Z12E engine development work is said to be operating at around 40 percent thermal efficiency. Suzuki's longer-term goal is to push that figure closer to 50 percent through a combination of advanced technologies.

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These include lean combustion, higher compression ratios, increased exhaust-gas recirculation, faster combustion processes, the Miller cycle, waste-heat recovery systems, lower-viscosity lubricants and reduced mechanical losses.

Turbo Technology Returns Spotlight

Maruti Suzuki has previously experimented with turbo-petrol technology in India. The Baleno RS, introduced in 2017, featured a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet engine producing 102 hp and 150 Nm of torque. However, the model was discontinued before the BS6 emission norms came into effect in 2020.

More recently, the company reintroduced turbo-petrol power with the 1.0-litre Turbo Boosterjet-powered Brezza, launched in July 2026.

However, Suzuki has positioned the DITC project as a completely new-generation engine. It remains unclear whether the new unit will replace the existing Boosterjet engine or coexist with it. The company has also not confirmed whether it will be offered with manual, automatic or hybrid powertrain configurations.

What It Means for Maruti Suzuki

As vehicle sizes grow and buyers increasingly demand better performance without compromising fuel economy, a modern turbo-petrol engine could become an important addition to Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. The challenge will be achieving the right balance between performance, efficiency, emissions compliance, affordability, and long-term reliability, especially in a market as diverse and price-sensitive as India.