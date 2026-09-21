Maruti Suzuki Aims For 30% Women Enrolment At JIM Uncha Majra, Manesar By 2028-29

Maruti Suzuki India is stepping up efforts to increase women's participation in the country's manufacturing workforce through its Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) at Uncha Majra, Manesar. The company has announced a target of achieving 30 per cent female enrolment by the 2028-29 academic year, as part of a broader initiative to create a stronger pipeline of skilled women professionals for the manufacturing sector. The move comes at a time when the automotive industry is increasingly focusing on workforce diversity while addressing the growing demand for technically skilled talent.

Focus On Increasing Women In Manufacturing

The JIM at Uncha Majra, Manesar, offers training across nine trades, largely focused on the automotive industry. According to Maruti Suzuki, female enrolment at the institute has been steadily increasing over the past two academic years, prompting the company to set a more ambitious target for the coming years.

Speaking on the initiative, Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer, Corporate Affairs, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said diversity plays a key role in developing a well-rounded manufacturing workforce. He noted that while talented women are present across the country, many remain unaware of career opportunities in manufacturing or do not actively consider the sector as a professional path.

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The company also highlighted that two female students from the institute recently emerged as Haryana state toppers in manufacturing trades, underlining the potential of women entering technical fields.

100% Tuition Fee Waiver Introduced

To encourage higher enrolment, Maruti Suzuki has introduced a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for female students beginning this academic year.

The company is also taking additional measures to create a more inclusive learning environment, including:

Dedicated hostel facilities for women

Increased female representation among faculty and support staff

Enhanced support systems for students pursuing technical trades

Maruti Suzuki believes these efforts will make manufacturing careers more accessible and attractive to young women.

What Is The Japan-India Institute For Manufacturing?

JIMs are a collaborative initiative between the Governments of India and Japan, aimed at developing industry-ready talent for the manufacturing sector.

Maruti Suzuki currently operates four such institutes:

Mehsana, Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Uncha Majra, Manesar (Haryana)

Sonipat, Haryana

The institutes follow the Dual System of Training (DST), combining classroom learning with industry exposure. Students undergo approximately seven months of paid industrial training every year, allowing them to gain practical experience while earning during the course.

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Training Based On Japanese Manufacturing Principles

The curriculum focuses on advanced manufacturing techniques, shop-floor efficiency and workplace discipline inspired by Japanese manufacturing practices. Alongside technical training, students also receive soft-skills development to improve employability.

With India's automotive industry continuing to expand, initiatives like these could play an important role in creating a larger and more diverse workforce for future manufacturing requirements.