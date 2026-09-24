Maruti Suzuki Advances Green Hydrogen Push With 300 kW Facility In Manesar

Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday announced the commissioning of 300 kW green hydrogen electrolyzer plant, set up as a pilot, at its Manesar facility in Haryana.

Speaking on the pilot initiative, Maruti Suzuki India Limited Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said that through multiple clean technologies, the company aspires to reduce its carbon footprint in manufacturing operations from the present 6,15,000 tonnes to 2,66,000 tonnes in FY 2030-31.

Based on the learnings from this pilot project, the company plans to scale up the adoption of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.

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"The commissioning of our 300 kW green hydrogen plant is aligned with the Government of India's Green Hydrogen Mission. This, along with the expansion of solar, biogas and installation of battery energy storage systems, reflects our commitment to transition to cleaner and sustainable energy solutions," Takeuchi said.

The Maruti Suzuki India Ltd MD and CEO highlighted that India is emerging as a manufacturing powerhouse, and its competitive position may not depend solely on cost and quality, but also on CO2 intensity.

"With such initiatives, we are building capability today so that we can support a low-carbon and more energy-efficient manufacturing ecosystem tomorrow," Takeuchi said.

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Maruti Suzuki continues to advance its efforts to reduce carbon emissions across its manufacturing operations by adopting diverse green energy solutions. These include in-house solar power plants, renewable energy procurement from government sources, and power purchase agreements with third-party providers for solar and wind-based energy.

In addition, Maruti Suzuki is in the advanced stage of setting up a 10-tonnes-per-day biogas plant at its Kharkhoda facility, which will be commissioned within FY 2026-27. Recently, the company also commissioned a 1-MWh battery energy storage system at its Kharkhoda facility.

It has begun integrating compressed biogas (CBG) as process fuel. Maruti Suzuki India Limited board has recently approved 4 CBG projects and earmarked a budget of Rs 561 crore towards the same.

Separately, its parent entity Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), in partnership with organisations such as the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and dairy industry unions, will set up 10 biogas plants across India.

The green hydrogen plant helps maximise the utilisation of solar energy generated at the company's Manesar facility. Solar energy produced during holidays, which would otherwise remain unutilised, is used to generate green hydrogen. The hydrogen is stored and subsequently used in manufacturing operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)