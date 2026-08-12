MG Hector Hawk To Launch Soon In India: What We Know So Far

JSW MG Motor is preparing for the launch of its all-new model, likely on August 26, 2026. Expected to be called the Hector Hawk, it is likely to get a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain. While the final nameplate and complete specifications will only be revealed at launch, the Hawk promises to blend MG's rugged SUV appeal with modern electrification.

MG Hector Hawk: Powertrain

Based on the Wuling Starlight 560 sold overseas, it will be the first production model to roll out on MG's brand-new ADAPT architecture - a flexible platform designed to handle everything from pure EVs to strong hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and even range-extender powertrains.

Also Read: VinFast Rasad Electric Scooter Patented In India Ahead Of Debut

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Hector Hawk is expected to pair a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and a 20.5 kWh battery pack. Overseas specifications indicate combined outputs of 197 hp and 230 Nm, along with an electric-only driving range of up to 125 km and a total range of around 1,100 km when both power sources are utilised.

MG Hector Hawk: Expected Price

Pricing is expected to fall in the Rs 20-27 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket, with the final figure depending on localisation, variant equipment, and whether MG introduces its Battery-as-a-Service programme.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG Teases New Performance Electric SUV With GT 4-Door Tech

MG Hector Hawk: Rivals

In terms of rivals, the all-electric Hawk will square off against the Mahindra XEV 9S, while the plug-in hybrid arriving later this year will also compete with the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.

MG Hector Hawk: Dimensions

Measuring 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, and 1,770 mm in height, with a 2,810 mm wheelbase, the upcoming Hector Hawk is notably larger than the Hector Plus. This increase in size allows MG to offer a genuine three-row configuration with seven seats, positioning the SUV as a practical choice for families.

MG Hector Hawk: Design

On the exterior, the Hawk adopts a design language distinct from the Hector. Key highlights include slim daytime-running lights, rectangular headlamps, squared wheel arches, and a near-vertical tailgate, all of which contribute to its upright stance. While prototypes spotted in India continue to resemble the Wuling Starlight 560, MG is expected to introduce region-specific styling updates to the grille, bumpers, lighting elements, and badging.

MG Hector Hawk: Interior, Features

Inside, the international version presents a modern cabin layout featuring an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch central touchscreen. Anticipated equipment includes a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and powered front seats, wireless charging, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, and an ADAS suite. The final feature distribution for India will be confirmed closer to launch, but the emphasis is clearly on delivering a premium and technology-rich experience.