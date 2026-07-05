MG Windsor EV Prices Increased By Up To Rs 60,000

MG India has increased the prices of the Windsor EV by up to Rs 60,000 across its variants. The hike, implemented in July 2026, is attributed to rising production costs and aligns with similar price revisions by other automakers such as Kia and Toyota.

Variant-Wise Price Hike

The Windsor EV is offered in five variants, and all have seen a price increase. The Excite base variant has witnessed the highest hike of Rs 60,000. Its previous price of Rs 14.10 lakh has been revised to Rs 14.70 lakh, marking a 4.26 percent increase.

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The Exclusive variant now costs Rs 46,900 more, with the new price set at Rs 16 lakh, a 3.02 percent rise. The Essence variant also sees a Rs 46,900 increase, bringing its price to Rs 17 lakh, which is a 2.84 percent hike over the earlier price.

Moving up the range, the Exclusive Pro variant is now available at Rs 17.90 lakh, reflecting a Rs 52,000 increase or a 2.99 percent hike. The top-spec Essence Pro variant will now cost Rs 19 lakh, up by Rs 40,000, representing a 2.15 percent increase.

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Overall, the price revision for the Windsor EV in July 2026 falls between 2.15 percent and 4.26 percent, depending on the variant.

Battery Options And Performance

MG Windsor EV Excite, Exclusive and Essence variants are equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack. In contrast, the Exclusive Pro and Essence Pro variants come with a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. Regardless of the variant, all models deliver the same performance figures of 136 PS and 200 Nm. The main difference lies in the range. Variants with the smaller battery pack offer a range of 332 km, while the Pro variants with the larger battery pack provide a higher range of 449 km.

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Variants with the smaller 38 kWh battery support fast charging of up to 45 kW, allowing the battery to reach 20-80 percent charge in around 45 minutes using a fast charger. The Pro variants with the 52.9 kWh battery support higher fast charging of up to 60 kW, with the same 20-80 percent charge achieved in approximately 50 minutes.