TVS Apache RR 200 Mini Revealed: A 90 Kg Race Bike Built For Young Riders

TVS Racing has introduced the Apache RR 200 Mini, a purpose-built race motorcycle developed specifically for young riders. The motorcycle will be used under the new TVS Apache Junior Programme, which aims to introduce children between 10 and 14 years of age to structured motorcycle racing in a controlled environment. TVS has handed over 10 Apache RR 200 Mini motorcycles to the Madras Motor Sports Club (MMSC), with training set to take place at the Madras International Karting Arena.

But despite the "Mini" in its name, the motorcycle itself packs some serious hardware.

RR 200 Mini Gets RTR 200 4V's Engine

Powering the Apache RR 200 Mini is a tuned version of the 197.75 cc engine from the RTR 200 4V. Here, it produces 23 PS at 9,500 rpm and 20.1 Nm at 6,500 rpm, while the ignition system uses a programmable TCI.

TVS claims a top speed of 110 kmph, which is substantial considering the motorcycle weighs just 90 kg. A 30 mm semi-flat-slide carburettor with a conical air filter is used, along with a race-tuned free-flow exhaust.

Race-Spec Suspension & Brakes

The Apache RR 200 Mini is more than a downsized road motorcycle. Up front, it uses a 35 mm inverted fork with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, offering 100 mm of travel. The rear gets a race shock with the same three-way adjustability and 90 mm of travel.

Braking duties are handled by a 220 mm front disc and 180 mm rear disc.

The motorcycle runs on 12-inch wheels, measuring 2.75 inches wide at the front and 3.50 inches at the rear. These are wrapped in race-compound Eurogrip BEE tyres measuring 110/70-12 and 120/80-12, respectively.

Apache RR 200 Mini: Built Around Racers

The rolling chassis is based on a modified RTR 200 4V frame, paired with a shorter RTR 200 4V-derived swingarm. Its dimensions have been tailored for younger riders, with a 690 mm seat height and 1,180 mm wheelbase. The motorcycle has a 23.5-degree rake and 64 mm trail.

Other race-focused touches include lightweight aerodynamic bodywork, a CNC billet-machined aluminium triple clamp and a prototype aluminium fuel tank with a fibre cover designed with mass centralisation in mind.

A Stepping Stone To Professional Racing

More importantly, TVS is positioning the RR 200 Mini as the first rung of a larger racing ladder. Riders aged 10-14 can begin with the Apache Junior Programme before progressing to the TVS One Make Championship Rookie category from age 15, followed by the RR 310 Expert category and, eventually, international racing opportunities.

For TVS Racing, which traces its motorsport involvement back to 1982, the Apache RR 200 Mini isn't a road-going product shrunk for novelty. It is a dedicated training motorcycle designed to give young Indian riders access to proper racing machinery much earlier in their development.