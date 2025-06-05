TVS Gearing Up To Roll Out New 450cc Bike In India: Report

TVS is reportedly working on a new 450cc bike for the Indian market. While exact details are awaited, reports suggest that the Indian two-wheeler maker is planning to launch the bike soon. The new 450cc power unit was showcased for the first time at EICMA 2024 and is based on the brand's 450-twin platform.

BMW F 450 GS

Reports also suggest that the 450cc engine is a projected joint work by BMW Motorrad and TVS, as part of their collaboration. Previously, the BMW F 450 GS has been snapped testing on Indian roads recently and is going to be the first motorcycle to feature this new 450cc power unit.

It is expected that TVS will follow the Apache nomenclature for its 450cc bike, probably the TVS Apache RR 450, as with the Apache RR 310. However, the exact name of the upcoming bike can not be claimed yet. Though it will have similar components as the 310cc unit, the 450cc supersport bike will be slotted above the Apache 310 RR. Also, the 310cc engine, seen on the TVS Apache RR 310, has been jointly developed by the Indian brand and BMW Motorrad.

Also Read: Yamaha Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Its Chennai Facility, Rolls Out 5 Millionth Unit

Reports suggest that the new 450 platform will get a 450cc liquid-cooled power unit that will deliver a peak power and torque output of 48 hp and 45 Nm. Though the upcoming TVS will equip this same unit, there are a few design and tuning changes expected to suit its supersport dynamics. Also, Norton is going to borrow the same engine as its power unit, likely with a different tuning.

Other reports also suggest that TVS is also working to diversify its two-wheeler segment with the launch of a new electric scooter for the Indian market, the details of which are still under wraps.