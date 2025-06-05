Yamaha Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Its Chennai Facility, Rolls Out 5 Millionth Unit

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) Pvt. Ltd. announced a significant milestone in its manufacturing journey with the completion of 10 years of operations at its Chennai Factory. Reinforcing its role as a critical production base for both domestic and global markets, the company also celebrated the roll-out of its 5 millionth two-wheeler from the facility- an Aerox 155 Version S that marked the milestone.

The company stated that over the past decade, the Chennai plant has become a cornerstone of Yamaha's global operations to serve both Indian customers and export markets. It currently manufactures Yamaha's hybrid scooter range, including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi, along with the performance-oriented Aerox 155 Version S. From an export standpoint, the facility also produces the FZ series, the Saluto range, and the Alpha scooter, reinforcing the factory's role in delivering Yamaha's trusted quality to diverse global markets. More than 30% of the factory's total output is exported, reflecting its manufacturing strength and global relevance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Itaru Otani, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, said: "The Chennai factory holds strategic importance in Yamaha's global manufacturing network. It exemplifies our unwavering focus on people, processes, and products-driven by skilled employees, synchronized operations, and a strong commitment to global quality standards. As one of Yamaha's most modern manufacturing facilities worldwide, it has supported India's mobility aspirations while reinforcing its role as a trusted exporter to global markets. As we celebrate the roll-out of the 5 millionth two-wheeler, I extend my deepest appreciation to our dedicated employees, vendor partners, and passionate customers who have made this journey possible. We will continue to progress, and Chennai factory will keep playing a major role in addressing the evolving customer demands in Indian and overseas markets."

Spread across 177 acres, the Chennai factory operates with a unique integrated model- 109 acres dedicated to IYM and 68 acres to co-located vendor partners-enabling seamless synchronization under a unified 'One Factory' concept. This approach has enhanced manufacturing efficiency, speed, and supply chain integration, making the facility one of Yamaha's most advanced in the world.

Demonstrating Yamaha's long-standing commitment to sustainability, the plant houses an installed solar power capacity of 4450 kW, significantly reducing its carbon footprint and supporting green manufacturing practices. The facility incorporates state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies for zero-water discharge and the recycling/reuse of wastewater.